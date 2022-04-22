Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 22, 2022 / 9:53 AM

Utah residents prepare for earthquakes with 'Great Utah ShakeOut'

By Clyde Hughes
Utah residents prepare for earthquakes with 'Great Utah ShakeOut'
More than 870,000 Utah residents practiced their earthquake preparedness skills as part of the annual Great Utah ShakeOut Thursday morning.

April 22 (UPI) -- More than 870,000 Utah residents practiced their earthquake preparedness skills as part of the annual Great Utah ShakeOut.

While some may not first think of Utah when it comes to earthquakes, Division of Emergency Management officials, who hosted the Thursday morning event, said 90% of Utah residents live in active earthquake zones.

Advertisement

"Utah has experienced damaging earthquakes in the past and geologic evidence indicates that earthquakes larger than any experienced locally in historical time are likely in the future," emergency management officials said on the Great Utah ShakeOut website.

"Large earthquakes are possible anywhere in Utah, but they are most likely in a 'seismic belt' about 100 miles wide extending north -- south along the Wasatch Front and through Richfield to Cedar City and St. George. Utah averages a magnitude 6 earthquake once every 15 to 20 years."

RELATED Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua

This is the 11th year for the event, and participation was up from 730,000 last year.

Officials advised residents to drop, cover and hold on to protect themselves during an earthquake. During the drill, school children dropped to the floor and crouched under desks.

Utah officials said some residents may discount earthquake hazards based on the near absence of moderate-to-large earthquakes, but the potential is real.

Advertisement
RELATED Scientists find evidence of largest earthquake in human history 3,800 years ago

"Most people living in Utah today have not experienced a damaging earthquake in the state," the Great Utah ShakeOut officials said. "They are unaware of the long-time intervals between large earthquakes on faults in the Basin and Range Province.

"Comparing the average recurrence interval with the amount of time since the last large earthquake indicates that the next large earthquake is becoming increasingly likely on certain parts of the Wasatch fault."

RELATED 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no damage reported

Latest Headlines

Tennessee passes bill to force drunk drivers to pay victims' child support
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Tennessee passes bill to force drunk drivers to pay victims' child support
April 22 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Tennessee have passed a bill that would require by law that drunk drivers pay child support for children whose parents they kill in auto crashes and it's on its way to the governor's desk.
Obama says tech companies must help contain dangerous misinformation online
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Obama says tech companies must help contain dangerous misinformation online
April 22 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama is sounding an alarm over concern about misinformation being spread online and said U.S. tech companies have a responsibility to rein it in.
Biden to unveil new efforts to fight climate change, wildfires on 52nd Earth Day
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to unveil new efforts to fight climate change, wildfires on 52nd Earth Day
April 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday will announce a spate of measures intended to increase environmental protections and help fight climate change on the 52nd edition of Earth Day.
Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia
April 22 (UPI) -- Authorities confirmed there were no survivors from a small plane crash near a General Mills plant in Georgia.
Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez extradited to U.S.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez extradited to U.S.
April 22 (UPI) -- The former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the United States on Thursday where he will face drug trafficking charges.
'Oversight in preparation' derails execution of Tennessee death row inmate
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Oversight in preparation' derails execution of Tennessee death row inmate
April 21 (UPI) -- Tennessee's execution of a death row prisoner convicted of killing his estranged wife and her two sons in 1989 was put on hold Thursday after an issue with the injection.
Texas executes man who killed Houston police officer during 1990 traffic stop
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas executes man who killed Houston police officer during 1990 traffic stop
April 21 (UPI) -- Texas carried out its first execution of the year Thursday with the lethal injection of a man who killed a Houston police officer during a traffic stop more than three decades ago.
More than 150 items belonging to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be sold at auction
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
More than 150 items belonging to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be sold at auction
April 21 (UPI) -- More than 150 items belonging to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be auctioned off by Virginia-based auction house the Potomack Company.
U.C. Berkeley temporarily placed on lockdown after 'credible threats of violence'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.C. Berkeley temporarily placed on lockdown after 'credible threats of violence'
April 21 (UPI) -- A suspect was detained after the University of California, Berkeley was placed on lockdown earlier Thursday amid "serious and credible threats of violence."
Man arrested in stabbing death of New York mother
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Man arrested in stabbing death of New York mother
April 21 (UPI) -- A man accused of stabbing a mother from Queens, N.Y, in her home on has been arrested, the New York Police Department announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
Supreme Court votes 8-1 to exclude Puerto Ricans from federal benefits
Supreme Court votes 8-1 to exclude Puerto Ricans from federal benefits
Florida bride, caterer face felonies for cannabis-laced wedding food
Florida bride, caterer face felonies for cannabis-laced wedding food
Chinese court sentences U.S. teacher to death
Chinese court sentences U.S. teacher to death
Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia
Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement