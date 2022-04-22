LA-area Target closed after heavy rains tore hole in store's roof

April 22 (UPI) -- Heavy rains drenched Southern California early on Friday and caused part of the roof to collapse at a Los Angeles-area Target store, officials said.

The storm showered many parts of Southern California on Thursday and early Friday and officials said the rain had accumulated on the roof of a Target store in Alhambra, about 5 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley.

Authorities said that the rain on the roof did not drain properly and ultimately opened a hole into the store. There was also flood damage.

Video of the damage was posted online.

The Target store was closed Friday and a sign posted outside said that it would remain closed until further notice due to structural concerns.

The rainstorm produced about an inch of precipitation in the Alhambra area from late Thursday to Friday.

The extent of the damage wasn't immediately clear, although fire officials said the inside of the store was too dangerous to begin cleanup efforts.