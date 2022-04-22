Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 22, 2022 / 3:50 PM

Texas sues to block Biden administration from lifting Title 42

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune
Texas sues to block Biden administration from lifting Title 42
Asylum seekers demonstrate at the San Ysidro border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico praying and listening to speeches on Friday, March 26, 2021. Many of the them have been sleeping in tents at El Chaparral plaza in hopes of being able to seek asylum in the United States. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Friday to halt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from lifting Title 42, a pandemic-era health order used by federal immigration officials to expel migrants, including asylum seekers, at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Title 42, which was enacted in March 2020 by the Trump administration, has been used 1.7 million times to expel migrants. Many of them have been removed multiple times after making repeated attempts to enter the United States.

Advertisement

The CDC has the authority to enact orders like Title 42 under the 1944 Public Health Service Act, which gives federal officials the authority to stop the entry of people and products into the United States to limit the spread of communicable diseases. Part of the reason the agency is planning to lift the order soon is that COVID-19 cases have been decreasing and vaccinations have become widely available. The order is set to expire on May 23.

Advertisement

Paxton's lawsuit argues that the Biden administration didn't follow the administrative procedure laws needed to halt Title 42. The suit adds that if the Biden administration follows through with lifting the order, Texas will have to pay for social services for the migrants who enter the country.

RELATED Explainer: Why Title 42's looming repeal raises concerns from all sides about migrants at border

"The Biden administration's disastrous open border policies and its confusing and haphazard COVID-19 response have combined to create a humanitarian and public safety crisis on our southern border," the lawsuit says, which was filed in the Southern District of Texas in Victoria.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, said Thursday during a virtual event with the Council on Foreign Relations that health orders are not immigration policies.

"You don't use a health law to deal with a migration challenge. You use migration laws to deal with migration challenges. You can't use the cover of health to try to deal with a migration challenge," he said.

RELATED Gov. Abbott ends inspections that clogged trucking at U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials have said they expect immigration authorities to have up to 18,000 encounters a day with immigrants at the border once Title 42 removals stop. The current average is about 6,000 encounters a day.

Advertisement

Texas has led the legal fight against the Biden administration's immigration policies. The state has filed numerous lawsuits that have led to judges overturning or altering those policies, including the administration's attempt to exempt children in a separate lawsuit from being expelled under Title 42. A federal judge in Fort Worth blocked the exemption.

The state has filed at least 20 other lawsuits in Texas-based federal courts, most of them led by Paxton, against the Biden administration over everything from federal mask mandates to halting the long-disputed Keystone XL pipeline. Judges appointed by former President Donald Trump have heard 16 of the cases and ruled in favor of Texas in seven. The other nine are pending, as of last month.

RELATED Appeals court upholds Title 42 but says U.S. can't expel migrants to places of harm

A majority of these lawsuits have been filed in courts in which the judge was appointed by Trump.

Title 42 has been a lightning rod politically, with migrant advocates and many Democrats hammering the Biden administration for continuing it and claiming it delivers migrants into the hands of criminals in Mexican border cities. New York-based Human Rights First said it has identified nearly 10,000 cases of kidnapping, torture, rape and other violent attacks on people expelled to Mexico under Title 42 as of March 15.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared at The Texas Tribune. Read the original here.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Latest Headlines

CDC data: COVID-19 was third-leading cause of death in 2021
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
CDC data: COVID-19 was third-leading cause of death in 2021
April 22 (UPI) -- COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, according to data released Friday by the CDC.
Military veteran pleads guilty to assaulting police during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Military veteran pleads guilty to assaulting police during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
April 22 (UPI) -- A former member of the U.S. Army pleaded guilty in federal district court on Friday, after admitting to pepper spraying two police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, court documents show.
SF-area police examining video of Mike Tyson punching man on flight
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SF-area police examining video of Mike Tyson punching man on flight
April 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said they are investigating an incident this week in which boxing great Mike Tyson punched a man on a commercial flight in San Francisco.
D.C. police arrest boy, 13, in connection with 11 crimes in one month
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C. police arrest boy, 13, in connection with 11 crimes in one month
April 22 (UPI) -- D.C. Metropolitan Police said Friday they have arrested a 13-year-old boy connected with a monthlong crime spree that included attacking a woman with a hammer during a carjacking.
Marjorie Taylor Greene denies in court involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene denies in court involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection
April 22 (UPI) -- During court testimony Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., denied that she engaged in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Rev. Al Sharpton demands name of police officer in eulogy for Patrick Lyoya
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rev. Al Sharpton demands name of police officer in eulogy for Patrick Lyoya
April 22 (UPI) -- Rev. Al Sharpton on Friday told mourners at the funeral of Patrick Lyoya that it's an insult to the Black man's family that the Grand Rapids Police Department refuses to release the name of the officer who shot him.
Johnny Depp trial breaks till Monday after intense cross-examination
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Johnny Depp trial breaks till Monday after intense cross-examination
April 22 (UPI) -- Testimony in the celebrity defamation trial of Oscar-nominated actor Johnny Depp and former wife Amber Heard will continue Monday after a day of intense cross-examination of Depp on Thursday.
LA-area Target closed after heavy rains tore hole in store's roof
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
LA-area Target closed after heavy rains tore hole in store's roof
April 22 (UPI) -- Heavy rains drenched Southern California early on Friday and caused part of the roof to collapse at a Los Angeles-area Target store, officials said.
Food company recalls bags of green beans over possible listeria contamination
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Food company recalls bags of green beans over possible listeria contamination
April 22 (UPI) -- A food producer is recalling bags of green beans sold at multiple store chains nationwide due to a risk that they have been contaminated with listeria, officials said.
FAA says YouTuber crashed his plane on purpose, revokes pilot's license
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FAA says YouTuber crashed his plane on purpose, revokes pilot's license
April 22 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have suspended a California man's pilot's license after they concluded that he intentionally crashed his small turboprop plane last fall so he could film it and post it online.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese court sentences U.S. teacher to death
Chinese court sentences U.S. teacher to death
Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia
Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia
Supreme Court votes 8-1 to exclude Puerto Ricans from federal benefits
Supreme Court votes 8-1 to exclude Puerto Ricans from federal benefits
Military chief says Russia aiming for southern, eastern Ukraine in new phase of war
Military chief says Russia aiming for southern, eastern Ukraine in new phase of war
Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann
Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement