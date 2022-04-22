Trending
U.S. News
April 22, 2022 / 4:45 AM

Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia

By Darryl Coote

April 22 (UPI) -- Authorities confirmed there were no survivors from a small plane crash near a General Mills plant in Georgia.

The plane went down shortly after taking off at 6:45 p.m. Thursday from the airport in Covington, located about 33 miles east of Atlanta, Capt. Ken Malcolm with the local police department told reporters during a press conference.

The crash occurred in an isolated lot in the cereal manufacturing plant, with the plane hitting four seemingly empty trailers, he said.

"There are no injuries from anyone here on the ground but obviously this is a devastating crash and there are no survivors," he said, adding they do not know how many people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Malcolm said witnesses told investigators that after the plane took off in a northeasterly direction from the airport it appeared to have difficulty gaining altitude and they could hear issues with the engine.

"Suddenly the plane veered to the right and immediately came straight down and crashed into the lot behind us," he said, adding crash site was about a half mile away from the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the aircraft as a two-engine Cessna 340 and said it was investigating.

Latest Headlines

Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez extradited to U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez extradited to U.S.
April 22 (UPI) -- The former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the United States on Thursday where he will face drug trafficking charges.
'Oversight in preparation' derails execution of Tennessee death row inmate
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
'Oversight in preparation' derails execution of Tennessee death row inmate
April 21 (UPI) -- Tennessee's execution of a death row prisoner convicted of killing his estranged wife and her two sons in 1989 was put on hold Thursday after an issue with the injection.
Texas executes man who killed Houston police officer during 1990 traffic stop
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Texas executes man who killed Houston police officer during 1990 traffic stop
April 21 (UPI) -- Texas carried out its first execution of the year Thursday with the lethal injection of a man who killed a Houston police officer during a traffic stop more than three decades ago.
More than 150 items belonging to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be sold at auction
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
More than 150 items belonging to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be sold at auction
April 21 (UPI) -- More than 150 items belonging to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be auctioned off by Virginia-based auction house the Potomack Company.
U.C. Berkeley temporarily placed on lockdown after 'credible threats of violence'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.C. Berkeley temporarily placed on lockdown after 'credible threats of violence'
April 21 (UPI) -- A suspect was detained after the University of California, Berkeley was placed on lockdown earlier Thursday amid "serious and credible threats of violence."
Man arrested in stabbing death of New York mother
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Man arrested in stabbing death of New York mother
April 21 (UPI) -- A man accused of stabbing a mother from Queens, N.Y, in her home on has been arrested, the New York Police Department announced Thursday.
Judge temporarily blocks restrictive Kentucky abortion law
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks restrictive Kentucky abortion law
April 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday issued a temporary order pausing Kentucky's new abortion law, which effectively outlaws the procedure in the state.
Dow falls 368 points as Federal Reserve hints at raising interest rates
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Dow falls 368 points as Federal Reserve hints at raising interest rates
April 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 368 points Thursday as the Federal Reserve again hinted at plans to implement a 50-basis-point interest rate hike.
CNN+ to shut down by end of April due to new management decision
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
CNN+ to shut down by end of April due to new management decision
April 21 (UPI) -- The new CNN+ streaming service will shut down by the end of this month due to a decision by new management following a merger.
Title 42's looming repeal raises concerns from all sides about migrants at border
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Title 42's looming repeal raises concerns from all sides about migrants at border
April 21 (UPI) -- As the repeal of a measure allowing the expulsion of migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, here is a look at what Title 42 does and what Democrats and Republicans are concerned about.
