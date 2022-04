D.C. Metropolitan Police said they arrested a boy, 13, for a month-long crime spree cover 11 incidents. File Photo by Simaah/Pixabay

April 22 (UPI) -- D.C. Metropolitan Police said Friday they have arrested a 13-year-old boy connected with a monthlong crime spree that included attacking a woman with a hammer during a carjacking. The boy, whose name was not released, was accused of crimes from March 27 through Tuesday, including carjacking with a gun, stealing cars, armed robbery and two assaults. Police said he allegedly committed three crimes in a single day twice. Advertisement

In an attempted armed carjacking April 7, police said he attacked a female motorist with a hammer, hitting her several times.

Police said Tuesday he was charged with attempting a carjacking with a gun and assault with a dangerous weapon.