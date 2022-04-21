Man arrested in stabbing death of New York mother

A still photo taken from surveillance video shows suspect David Bonola, who is accused in the stabbing death of Orsolya Gaal. Photo courtesy of WNYW FOX 5

April 21 (UPI) -- A man accused of stabbing a mother from Queens, N.Y., in her home on has been arrested, the New York Police Department said Thursday. David Bonola, also from Queens, was arrested on Wednesday night, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig announced at a news conference. Advertisement

The 44-year-old handyman allegedly had an affair for close to two years with Orsolya Gaal, the victim.

On Saturday, the body of the-51-year-old mother of two was found inside a duffel bag close to a path in a city park not far from her home by a man walking his dogs in the Forest Hills neighborhood.

RELATED NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home

At the time, Gaal's body did not have identification, but detectives followed a trail of blood back to her home about one-half mile away from where she was found.

Watch as @NYPDDetectives Chief James Essig provides an update in an arrest regarding the death of Orsolya Gaal. https://t.co/FvK8g6lJda— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 21, 2022

Bonola will be charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal tampering and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, detectives said.

Police allege Bonola stabbed Gaal more than 55 times after they got into an argument in her basement.

Advertisement

After he was in custody, Bonola made "incriminating statements," Essig said during the news conference.

Detectives have also found a jacket in the park in which Gaal's body was discovered that they believe she was wearing during the crime.

After the attack, Bonola was treated at a hospital for wounds to both of his hands.

Investigators believe he also sent a threatening text message to Gaal's husband using her own phone after the murder, NYPD Deputy Chief Julie Morrill said during the news conference.

Morrill confirmed detectives also have surveillance footage of Bonola rolling the duffel bag out of Gaal's home and dragging it to the park, leaving a blood trail along the way.

Police also reassured the public Thursday that they do not have any outstanding suspects.