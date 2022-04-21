Trending
U.S. News
April 21, 2022 / 3:23 PM

Florida House approves bill stripping Disney of special districts

By Doug Cunningham
Florida House approves bill stripping Disney of special districts
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC22) in Orlando on February 24. The Florida House Thursday passed a law stripping Disney of its special self-governing district near Orlando after Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly opposed Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- The Florida House on Thursday passed a bill eliminating Disney's self-governing special district in the Orlando area. It now heads to GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to be signed into law.

This action was triggered after Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly opposed Florida's Parental Rights In Education law, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law by critics. The bill bans any "discussion" and "instruction" related to gender and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade.

The legislation to end the special district was introduced after Disney announced it would withhold campaign contributions in response to Florida passing that law.

Civil rights groups sued Florida over the controversial law. The suit said the law was an effort to control young minds through state censorship and to demean LGTBQ lives.

"The state of Florida has no right to declare them outcasts, or to treat their allies as outlaws, by punishing schools where someone dares to affirm their identity and dignity," the lawsuit said.

DeSantis used a special session of the GOP-controlled Florida legislature to strip Disney of the special legal status that it has had since 1967.

The Disney district, created by state law in 1967, had allowed the company to function as a self-governing district, collecting taxes and providing services within roughly 25,000 acres in the Orlando area.

According to the New York Times, DeSantis used his confrontation with Disney to raise campaign money.

Democratic state lawmakers opposed the Disney special districts law.

Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani tweeted opposition to both the Disney law and what she called the unconstitutional congressional maps also approved during the special session.

"This is not democracy -- this is one party rule drunk on power and bullying anyone in their way into submission," she tweeted.

April 21 (UPI) -- As the repeal of a measure allowing the expulsion of migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, here is a look at what Title 42 does and what Democrats and Republicans are concerned about.
April 21 (UPI) -- On Thursday, the United States Supreme Court ruled in an 8-1 opinion that Puerto Rican residents can be excluded from some of the federal benefits accessible to people living in the 50 U.S. states.
April 21 (UPI) -- Two-time progressive presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has not ruled out a third run if President Joe Biden declines to run for re-election, his 2020 campaign manager said in a memo to supporters.
April 21 (UPI) -- A Florida bride and a caterer face felony charges after authorities accused them of lacing the wedding guests' food with marijuana, Seminole County deputies said.
April 21 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that the Department of Health and Human Services will release $384 million more to a program to help low-income families with home energy costs.
April 21 (UPI) -- President Biden said Thursday that the United States is giving $800 million in new aid to Ukraine, which will included much-needed equipment and weaponry that Ukrainian leaders have practically been begging for.
April 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk detailed his plan to finance the offer he made last week to buy Twitter in a filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
April 21 (UPI) -- A day after detailing how ex-wife Amber Heard partially severed his finger during an argument, actor Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand on Thursday for the cross examination portion of his defamation trial.
April 21 (UPI) -- A communications snafu between the Army and U.S. Capitol Police led to an evacuation of the Capitol as a parachute team flew over Nationals Park for a pre-game ceremony before a Major League Baseball game Wednesday.
April 21 (UPI) -- Amazon said Thursday it will allow other retailers to use its Prime delivery network to fulfill their orders.
