Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 21, 2022 / 5:26 AM

Connecticut trooper charged with shooting death of 19-year-old Black man

By Darryl Coote
Connecticut trooper charged with shooting death of 19-year-old Black man
This screen capture comes for a video Connecticut State Police released of the Jan. 15, 2020, police-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane. Image courtesy of Connecticut State Police/YouTube

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago.

Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.

Advertisement

North was released on $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in Milford Superior Court on May 3.

Soulemane was killed that January winter evening in West Haven after leading police on an extended car chase.

RELATED FAA makes zero-tolerance unruly passenger policy permanent

According to a 133-page report Devlin released concerning the case Wednesday, North with two other troopers were successful in bringing the chase to an end by blocking Soulemane who was driving a stolen 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

Shortly after completely the stop, North fired seven shots through the Hyundai's driver's side window, striking Soulemane who was sitting in the front seat.

An investigation into the shooting found that Soulemane had a knife in his hand when he was shot but "at the time trooper North fired his weapon, neither he nor any other persons was in imminent danger of serious injury or death," Devlin said in the report.

Advertisement
RELATED Justice Dept. charges 21 people over COVID-19-related fraud schemes

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut said that while justice would be police never having killed Soulemane the announcement of charges against North "is a welcome step toward individual accountability."

"No family should ever have to lose a loved one to police violence, let along have to advocate for police to be held accountable afterward," Claudine Constant, ACLU of Connecticut public policy advocacy director, said in a statement.

According to the report, Soulemane, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia at age 14, was found to be acting erratic and was reported missing to the police earlier that day by his brother after the two had an argument.

RELATED N.J. man charged with federal hate crimes for attacks on Orthodox Jewish men

The report states that Soulemane then tried to buy an iPhone before failing an attempt to steal one from a display. He then jumped into a ride-share car that had come to the phone store to pick Soulemane up as a customer.

Inside the vehicle, Soulemane and the driver, Daniel Green, got into a confrontation and when Green pulled over and exited the car to get the attention of police, Soulemane jumped into the front seat and drove away, leading police on a high-speed chase that culminated in his death.

"No trooper ever intends to take the life of someone else; we don't have the desire to," Andrew Matthews, executive director of the Connecticut State Police Union, told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, The New York Times reported. "And I don't think -- we don't think that was the intent in this case."

Advertisement

"Trooper North made a split-second decision during some very unusual and very difficult circumstances," Matthews said.

Latest Headlines

FAA makes zero-tolerance unruly passenger policy permanent
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FAA makes zero-tolerance unruly passenger policy permanent
April 21 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said it will make its zero-tolerance policy against unruly airline passengers instituted amid the COVID-19 pandemic permanent.
Justice Dept. charges 21 people over COVID-19-related fraud schemes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Dept. charges 21 people over COVID-19-related fraud schemes
April 21 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have charged nearly two dozen people involved in the medical profession with running various fraud schemes to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic of tens of millions of dollars.
Parents ask court to overturn Alabama law denying their transgender kids healthcare
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Parents ask court to overturn Alabama law denying their transgender kids healthcare
April 20 (UPI) -- Parents in Alabama have asked a federal judge to overturn a controversial state law before it goes into effect next month criminalizing doctors for providing minors with gender transition-related healthcare.
Arbitrator orders Trump campaign to pay $1.3M to former White house aide
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Arbitrator orders Trump campaign to pay $1.3M to former White house aide
April 20 (UPI) -- A court arbitrator has ordered former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign to pay former White House aid and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman more than $1.3 million in attorney fees.
Two USS George Washington shipmates died by suicide one day apart
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two USS George Washington shipmates died by suicide one day apart
April 20 (UPI) -- USS George Washington shipmates Retail Services Specialist 3rd Mikail Sharp and Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman died by suicide, the Navy confirmed Wednesday.
Biden hails 'tough and proud' Ukrainian fighters in summit with U.S. military leaders
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden hails 'tough and proud' Ukrainian fighters in summit with U.S. military leaders
April 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden praised the toughness of the Ukrainian military in an annual gathering of top U.S. military leaders on Wednesday.
DOJ appeals ruling on public transportation mask mandates
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DOJ appeals ruling on public transportation mask mandates
April 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday appealed a federal judge's ruling that struck down face mask mandates for passengers on public transportation, including buses and airplanes.
Mississippi prison found to have violated inmates' Constitutional rights
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mississippi prison found to have violated inmates' Constitutional rights
April 20 (UPI) -- A Mississippi prison violated the Constitution by subjecting its inmates to inhumane conditions, the U.S. Justice of Department announced on Wednesday.
N.J. man charged with federal hate crimes for attacks on Orthodox Jewish men
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
N.J. man charged with federal hate crimes for attacks on Orthodox Jewish men
April 20 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man was charged with federal hate crimes for a series of violent attacks on Jewish men in the state, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Man shot, killed by Secret Service at Peruvian ambassador's home
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Man shot, killed by Secret Service at Peruvian ambassador's home
April 20 (UPI) -- Secret Service agents shot and killed a man Wednesday morning at the Peruvian ambassador's residence in Washington, D.C., after a reported confrontation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol, Ukraine, stalled
Humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol, Ukraine, stalled
China releases preliminary report on Flight MU3575 crash, but mystery remains
China releases preliminary report on Flight MU3575 crash, but mystery remains
South Carolina Supreme Court halts firing squad execution
South Carolina Supreme Court halts firing squad execution
Johnny Depp testifies his finger was severed in fight with Amber Heard
Johnny Depp testifies his finger was severed in fight with Amber Heard
Arbitrator orders Trump campaign to pay $1.3M to former White house aide
Arbitrator orders Trump campaign to pay $1.3M to former White house aide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement