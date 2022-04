Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, speaks at a hearing on Thursday, February 25, 2021. A memo said he could step into the 2024 presidential race. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Two-time progressive presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has not ruled out a third run if President Joe Biden declines to run for re-election, his 2020 campaign manager said in a memo to supporters, according to the Washington Post. The memo, which was not released publicly, stressed that Sanders would only consider stepping into the ring in 2024 if Biden decided to step away. Advertisement

"In the event of an open 2024 Democratic presidential primary, Sen. Sanders has not ruled out another run for president, so we advise that you answer any questions about 2024 with that in mind," said Shakir, who remains a close adviser to Sanders, according to the Post.

The memo centered around Sanders' support of Democratic candidates in the upcoming midterms while encouraging supporters to "embrace the attacks" that will come from the Republican Party and conservatives.

"While it's frustrating this private memo leaked to the media, the central fact remains true, which is that Senator Sanders is the most popular officeholder in the country," Sanders spokesman Mike Casca said, according to The Washington Post.

Sanders, though, has also been a lightning rod for conservatives who criticize his alignment with democratic socialism.