Journalists to paint bleak picture they face in reporting Ukraine's bloody war

Civilians look at a street exhibit about journalists who have died or been injured during the Russian war, in Lviv, Ukraine, on April 4. Photo by Mykola Tys/EPA-EFE

April 20 (UPI) -- An independent U.S. commission will hear testimony on Wednesday on the ongoing threat to journalists reporting on the ground in Ukraine and the dangers they face from the standoff between Ukrainian and Russian forces. The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the Helsinki Commission, will hear from journalists in Ukraine about their personal experiences and those of Ukrainians they have encountered while covering the war that's now almost in its ninth week. Advertisement

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

Witnesses who will testify on Wednesday include freelance conflict reporter Oz Katerji, Kyiv Independent journalist Asami Terajima and Olga Tokariuk, an independent journalist based in Ukraine.

The CSCE -- an independent government agency formed in 1975 to monitor security conditions in Europe -- says that at least seven journalists have been killed so far in Ukraine while covering the fighting.

The commission is comprised of several lawmakers from the House and Senate. It normally also includes three executive members from the departments of Defense, Commerce and State, but those seats are vacant.

"Journalists in Ukraine risk their lives daily to report the reality of war," the commission said in a statement. "Credible, on-the-ground reporting has documented war crimes committed by Russian forces and the continued bombardment of Ukrainian cities, targeting civilians and critical infrastructure and displacing millions."

Evgeny Sakun, a Ukrainian cameraman working for Kyiv Live TV was the first journalist to be killed in the war in Ukraine. He was killed when Russian missiles struck the television tower in Kyiv on March 1.

Award-winning video journalist and documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed amid Russian shelling in Irpin on March 13 and an attack on a Fox News camera crew traveling near Kyiv killed Irish reporter Pierre Zakrzewski, a cameraman, and Ukrainian reporter-producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova a day later.

Late last month, journalist Oksana Baulina was killed in Kyiv by a "kamikaze drone" while working for Latvia-based Russian online investigative media outlet The Insider.

Jeanne Cavelier, head of Reporters Without Borders Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk, said a few weeks ago that a quarter of all journalists who have died worldwide in 2022 were killed during the first month of the war in Ukraine.

"As their reporting is essential in order to understand the war in Ukraine and attacking journalists is a war crime under international law, we call on the Russian and Ukrainian authorities to guarantee their safety on the ground," Cavelier said in a statement.

Ukraine is ranked 97th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' 2021 World Press Freedom Index. Russia is ranked 150th.

