Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 20, 2022 / 12:47 PM

Ohio jury acquits doctor charged with prescribing fentanyl to kill 14 patients

By Clyde Hughes

April 20 (UPI) -- An Ohio doctor was acquitted Wednesday on charges that said he overprescribed powerful painkillers to kill a number of patients -- accusations that could have sent him to prison for life.

After deliberating for almost a week, the jury found Dr. William Husel not guilty of charges that he intentionally caused the deaths of more than a dozen patients by prescribing large amounts of the opioid fentanyl.

Advertisement

He was charged with 14 counts of murder, but the judge told jurors that they could find Husel guilty of lesser charges, such as attempted murder.

The patient deaths related to the charges occurred between 2015 and 2018 and the patients' ages ranged from 37 to 82. Husel's trial lasted for several weeks and included dozens of witnesses.

RELATED Larry Nassar survivors agree to $380M deal from USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee

"The jury after review of all the evidence was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that William Husel was guilty of any charges submitted to them," the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. "We accept the jury verdict."

Prosecutors argued that Husel prescribed up to 10 times the necessary amounts of fentanyl for his patients. Husel, then a physician at the Mount Carmel Health System, had treated intensive care patients with a range of ailments, including cancer, pneumonia and organ failure.

Advertisement

Husel's attorneys argued that no maximum doses of fentanyl are considered illegal under state law and that Husel's patients were given comfort with the drugs as they dealt with their conditions. Defense witnesses testified at trial that Husel's patients died of their conditions, not the opioids.

RELATED USC reaches $852 million sex abuse settlement involving former doctor

"Why will this man risk his family, his career, 17 years of trying to be a doctor, every single thing he has worked for, to hasten someone's death or to kill them?" defense attorney Jose Baez has asked, according to NBC News.

Husel had his medical license suspended in 2019 and several of the patients' families filed wrongful death lawsuits. They ultimately settled with the hospital system for about $13.5 million.

RELATED Former nurse found guilty of killing 4 patients in East Texas hospital

Latest Headlines

Netflix shares plunge after report of subscriber drop
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Netflix shares plunge after report of subscriber drop
April 20 (UPI) -- Netflix, once the king of streaming, saw its shares tumble 37% Wednesday after its earnings report revealed that it lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.
Vice President Kamala Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's wedding
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Vice President Kamala Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's wedding
April 20 (UPI) -- When New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gets married next month, Vice President Kamala Harris will officiate her ceremony.
Johnny Depp testifies in lawsuit that ex-wife Amber Heard craved conflict
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Johnny Depp testifies in lawsuit that ex-wife Amber Heard craved conflict
April 20 (UPI) -- Actor Johnny Depp testified Wednesday that ex-wife Amber Heard had a need for conflict and violence and was sometimes suicidal. It was his second day of testimony in his defamation suit against her.
Bidens will attend White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bidens will attend White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30
April 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 30, marking the first time a president has attended the event since former President Barack Obama.
California police identify victim of 'Happy Face Killer' after nearly 30 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California police identify victim of 'Happy Face Killer' after nearly 30 years
April 20 (UPI) -- Patricia Skiple, an Oregon mother known for decades to detectives only as "Blue Pacheco," has been identified as a victim of the "Happy Face Killer," authorities said Wednesday.
Journalists paint troubling picture of Russian war in Ukraine: 'It's light versus darkness'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Journalists paint troubling picture of Russian war in Ukraine: 'It's light versus darkness'
April 20 (UPI) -- An independent U.S. commission heard vivid descriptions on Wednesday about what it's like to be on the ground in Ukraine for journalists who are responsible for keeping the world updated on Russia's bloody war.
Home sales slid in March, but prices rose to all-time record
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Home sales slid in March, but prices rose to all-time record
April 20 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes in the United States slid by almost 3% last month, according to industry data on Wednesday -- but the median price for houses set an all-time high.
Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue sons' school alleging racial bias
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue sons' school alleging racial bias
April 20 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama's brother and his wife filed a lawsuit alleging racial bias at a Milwaukee private school, saying that when they raised concerns, the school retaliated by expelling their sons.
Brad Ashford, Nebraska lawmaker who ousted sitting U.S. congressman, dies at 72
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Brad Ashford, Nebraska lawmaker who ousted sitting U.S. congressman, dies at 72
April 20 (UPI) -- Longtime former Nebraska state lawmaker Brad Ashford, who scored a political upset several years ago to win a single term in Washington, D.C., died on Tuesday after a bout with cancer. He was 72.
NYC doormen's union, residential owners agree to avert first strike in 31 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC doormen's union, residential owners agree to avert first strike in 31 years
April 20 (UPI) -- A strike that would have seen thousands of residential doormen in New York City walk off the job this week appears to have been averted by a tentative agreement on a new contract, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
Small convoy of civilians leave Mariupol as Russia's deadline passes for Ukraine surrender
Small convoy of civilians leave Mariupol as Russia's deadline passes for Ukraine surrender
Russian military captures city of Kreminna in Donbas offensive
Russian military captures city of Kreminna in Donbas offensive
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement