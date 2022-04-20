Trending
April 20, 2022 / 9:51 AM

Brad Ashford, Nebraska lawmaker who ousted sitting U.S. congressman, dies at 72

By Clyde Hughes
Brad Ashford, Nebraska lawmaker who ousted sitting U.S. congressman, dies at 72
During his life in public service, Brad Ashford switched back and forth between the GOP and Democratic Party and was a registered independent for two years between 2011 and 2013. Photo courtesy U.S. House of Representatives

April 20 (UPI) -- Longtime former Nebraska state lawmaker Brad Ashford, who scored a political upset several years ago to win a single term in Washington, D.C., died on Tuesday after a bout with cancer. He was 72.

Ashford served in the Nebraska legislature during two different stints that covered 16 years before he was elected to the U.S. House in 2014 -- and he switched parties a number of times during his career as a politician.

The former lawmaker and attorney announced earlier this year that doctors were treating him for brain cancer.

"We are brokenhearted to announce Brad passed away early this morning," Ashford's family wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

RELATED Rep. Don Young of Alaska dies at 88

"His death was peaceful, though much too premature. He loved you all so much and the time you have taken these past two months to visit, call, write, or text have meant the world to him and to us."

An Omaha native, Ashford interned for Sen. Roman Hruska during the 1970s before getting his law degree from Creighton University and going into private practice.

Ashford was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 1986 and served until 1995, when he lost his seat in the state's Republican primary. He decided to run again years later in 2006 and served for eight more years until 2015.

RELATED U.S. leaders, colleagues pay tribute to pioneering Black lawmaker Carrie Meek

In the 2014 election to represent Nebraska's 2nd District in Washington, Ashford -- running now as a Democrat -- scored a major political upset and unseated incumbent GOP Rep. Lee Terry. He narrowly lost the seat, however, during the next election in 2016.

"Brad and I started out as political adversaries but became great friends. Even when we were rivals, I respected his decency and good heart," Rep. Don Bacon, the Republican who defeated Ashford in the 2016 race, said in a tweet.

"Omaha lost a giant, strong pillar today; a family man who had deep roots here and dearly loved this community."

RELATED Longtime former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87 after battle with cancer

Ashford ran again to regain the seat in 2018, but lost to Kara Eastman in the state's Democratic primary.

"I worked with Brad Ashford for several years before we ran against each other," Eastman said in a tweet. "He was always kind and helpful. My thoughts are with his family -- many of whom I got to know throughout the campaign."

During his life in public service, Ashford switched back and forth between the GOP and Democratic Party and was a registered independent for two years between 2011 and 2013.

"Brad was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply for the state of Nebraska," Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement on Tuesday. "Please join us in praying for Brad's wife, Ann, and the rest of the Ashford family. We send them our sincerest condolences."

"In the halls of Congress, he was widely respected as a serious legislator with a special ability to rise above partisan politics," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

