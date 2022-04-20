Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 20, 2022 / 10:59 AM

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue sons' school alleging racial bias

By Doug Cunningham
Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue sons' school alleging racial bias
President Barack Obama (L) speaks with his brother-in-law Craig Robinson while attending Green Bay versus Princeton women's college basketball game on March 21, 2015. Robinson and his wife are suing University School Milwaukee alleging racial bias in the curriculum. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama's brother and his wife filed a lawsuit alleging racial bias at a Milwaukee private school, saying that when they raised concerns, the school retaliated by expelling their sons.

Craig and Kelly Robinson said on Good Morning America Tuesday that their two sons were expelled from University School Milwaukee after the parents conveyed their concerns about alleged bias and mistreatment of students of color.

Advertisement

In a public letter to the USM community, the Robinsons said they noticed the problems when they helped their sons during pandemic virtual schooling.

"We were surprised and troubled by the repeated use of racial and ethnic stereotypes in certain assignments. We also witnessed a disregard for children who were not physically present in class and an apparent insensitivity to socio-economic status -- an issue that was put in stark relief during the pandemic," the Robinsons wrote.

RELATED Michelle Obama launches campaign to register 1M new voters

In their letter, the Robinsons said they raised their issues "through the appropriate channels" and were "stunned and deeply disappointed when the school reacted with "sharp resistance and hostility."

They said their sons were summarily dismissed from the school with no notice, no chance to appeal and no credible explanation for why USM would take "such Draconian action."

Advertisement

USM Head of School Steve Hancock said in a letter to families with students in the school that the students were expelled not because racial bias issues were raised, but because the Robinsons violated school policies in the way they communicated their concerns.

RELATED Michelle Obama hopes daughters have learned 'power of their voices'

In their open letter, the Robinsons described some examples of what they describe as bias and insensitivity.

"We are aware of instances in which white students have regularly used racial epithets, such as the N-word; when brought to USM's attention, administrators dismissed the seriousness of the behavior, noting that those using such abhorrent language on campus were 'good kids,'" the Robinsons wrote in their letter.

They also said students of color have been subjected to "harsher disciplinary actions than their white counterparts who engaged in similar conduct."

RELATED Michelle Obama hopes for 'forgiveness and healing' for royal family

Hancock told Kelly Robinson in an email that she had engaged in "disrespectful and deflating" communications.

The Robinsons are suing for financial compensation but said in their letter any money they receive as a result of the lawsuit would be put toward initiatives designed to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in schools.

Latest Headlines

Brad Ashford, Nebraska lawmaker who ousted sitting U.S. congressman, dies at 72
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Brad Ashford, Nebraska lawmaker who ousted sitting U.S. congressman, dies at 72
April 20 (UPI) -- Longtime former Nebraska state lawmaker Brad Ashford, who scored a political upset several years ago to win a single term in Washington, D.C., died on Tuesday after a bout with cancer. He was 72.
NYC doormen's union, residential owners agree to avert first strike in 31 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC doormen's union, residential owners agree to avert first strike in 31 years
April 20 (UPI) -- A strike that would have seen thousands of residential doormen in New York City walk off the job this week appears to have been averted by a tentative agreement on a new contract, officials said.
Family-ordered autopsy says officer shot Patrick Lyoya in back of head
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Family-ordered autopsy says officer shot Patrick Lyoya in back of head
April 20 (UPI) -- An autopsy commissioned by the family of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was killed by Michigan police early this month following a traffic stop, found that he died of a gunshot in the back of his head.
Ukraine journalists to paint bleak picture they face in reporting Russia's bloody war
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine journalists to paint bleak picture they face in reporting Russia's bloody war
April 20 (UPI) -- An independent U.S. commission will hear testimony on Wednesday on the ongoing threat to journalists reporting on the ground in Ukraine and the dangers they face from the standoff between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
Arizona wildfire burns 6,000 acres; hundreds of homes evacuated
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Arizona wildfire burns 6,000 acres; hundreds of homes evacuated
April 20 (UPI) -- Officials in Arizona have ordered communities near Flagstaff to evacuate as a fast-moving forest fire that was sparked over the weekend continues to spread.
Alabama reaches $276 million settlement over opioid crisis
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Alabama reaches $276 million settlement over opioid crisis
April 19 (UPI) -- Alabama has reached a $276 million settlement with two pharmaceutical manufacturers and a distributor to settle lawsuits over their roles in the opioid epidemic.
Florida man pleads guilty to sending threatening email to Rep. Ilhan Omar
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida man pleads guilty to sending threatening email to Rep. Ilhan Omar
April 19 (UPI) -- A Florida man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to sending an email to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in which he threatened to shoot her in the head.
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
April 19 (UPI) -- Student loans of at least 40,000 borrowers will be canceled immediately under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, the Department of Education said on Tuesday.
Justice Dept. says it may appeal ruling to lift mask mandate on planes
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Justice Dept. says it may appeal ruling to lift mask mandate on planes
April 19 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday said it will appeal a district judge's decision to block a mandate requiring masks on airplanes and other public transit if the CDC decides that it "remains necessary for public health."
In N.H. visit, Biden calls on Congress to pass measures to fight inflation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In N.H. visit, Biden calls on Congress to pass measures to fight inflation
April 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to New England on Tuesday to underscore the importance of repairing infrastructure and unclogging supply chains for some relief against inflation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
Possible escape route coming for Mariupol as Russia keeps hitting key battleground
Possible escape route coming for Mariupol as Russia keeps hitting key battleground
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement