Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, who will marry longtime partner Manuel Cordova on May 21 in Washington, D.C., first ran for governor in 2018 and defeated Republican candidate Steve Pearce in the general election. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- When New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gets married next month, Vice President Kamala Harris will officiate her ceremony. Lujan Grisham will wed fiancé Manuel Cordova on May 21 in Washington, D.C. at the United States Naval Observatory, the 19th-century home in the capital's northwest side where Harris lives, CNN reported. Advertisement

"Like so many New Mexicans, we've postponed family celebrations over the past two years during this pandemic," Lujan Grisham and Cordova said in a statement, according to the Albuquerque Journal. "We feel fortunate to be with our loved ones in celebration of our marriage."

A spokesperson for the governor told the Albuquerque Times that the ceremony for the couple, who met in 2021, was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Following their small ceremony, the couple plans to host a New Mexico-based celebration for family and friends later next month.

Lujan Grisham, 62, is seeking reelection to lead the state.

The former Congresswoman and New Mexico secretary of health first ran for governor in 2018 and defeated Republican candidate Steve Pearce in the general election.

Her first husband, Gregory Grisham, died in 2004 of a brain aneurysm.

