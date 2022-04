1/2

Rapper A$AP Rocky, shown here attending the 2019 Fashion Awards in London, was arrested Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a Hollywood shooting in November. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last November. Los Angeles Police detectives arrested the 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, for assault with a deadly weapon. Advertisement

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting escalated from an argument on Nov. 6. LAPD identified Mayers as the gunman who "fired a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment", according to a statement from the LAPD.

Detectives said the suspect and two other men ran from the scene after the shooting.

Mayers had just landed at LAX aboard a private jet Wednesday morning, when he was handcuffed and taken into custody inside the terminal.

The rapper had just flown from Barbados with singer Rihanna, who is pregnant with the couple's child.

Mayers was convicted of assault in Sweden in 2019 for his involvement in a street fight in Stockholm after a concert. He argued he and his entourage, who were imprisoned for nearly a month, acted in self-defense. Mayers was eventually sentenced to two years probation.

Advertisement 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeV9w2udDL— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2022