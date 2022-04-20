Trending
U.S. News
April 20, 2022 / 5:12 AM

Arizona wildfire burns 6,000 acres; hundreds of homes evacuated

By Darryl Coote
Officials said the Tunnel fire ignited Sunday afternoon and has since grown to 6,000 acres. Photo courtesy of Coconino National Forest/Twitter

April 20 (UPI) -- Officials in Arizona have ordered communities near Flagstaff to evacuate as a fast-moving forest fire that was sparked over the weekend continues to spread.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said it began to evacuate homes in the Timerline-Fernwood area on Tuesday with a shelter being set up in the Sinagua Middle School.

Patrice Horstman, chair of Flagstaff's board of supervisors, told reporters during a press conference that 766 households have been evacuated as well as 1,000 animals.

"This is a time as we've done in the past for neighbors to help neighbors," she said "The county will be here to support everyone during this very difficult time but together as we've done before we need to be here all together as one to get through this."

As of late Tuesday, Tunnel fire, located 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, had burned more than 6,000 acres due to extremely high winds and was wholly uncontained, the Coconino National Forest said in a statement.

The fire, which ignited Sunday, is fast moving northeast and has jumped U.S. Highway 89. More than 200 firefighters and personnel are currently battling the blaze, which officials said has destroyed an unconfirmed 25 buildings with more than 250 others under threat.

"I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving in a northeasterly direction, and folks, if they are under an evacuation order, [I] cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area," True Brown, fire management officer of flagstaff ranger district, said during the press conference.

Matt McGrath, district ranger on the Flagstaff Ranger District on the Coconino National Forest, explained the Tunnel fire was report to officials at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and its cause is unknown. A fire investigation team is to arrive Wednesday to identify what sparked it, he said.

