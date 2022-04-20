Trending
April 20, 2022 / 3:21 PM

New Mexico fines 'Rust' production for cinematographer's shooting death

By Danielle Haynes
1/2
New Mexico fines 'Rust' production for cinematographer's shooting death
Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on "Rust," was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on set. File Photo by Halyna Hutchins/Instagram

April 20 (UPI) -- New Mexico's occupational safety agency fined the production company behind the film Rust nearly $137,000 for willful gun safety failures that led to Alec Baldwin fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October.

The fine comes as the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau released a report on its investigation into the accidental shooting with a prop gun on set in Santa Fe.

"The report concludes that Rust Movie Productions, LLC management knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set and demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety by failing to review work practices and take corrective action," the New Mexico Environment Department said in a release accompanying the report.

The bureau issued a "willful-serious" citation to the production company. The $136,793 civil penalty was the largest fine allowable by state law for this particular citation.



The bureau said industry guidelines -- which the production company says it followed -- indicate that live ammunition never be brought onto a studio lot or stage and that workers avoid pointing firearms at anyone.

"Our investigation found that this tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions, LLC had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety," said Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney. "This is a complete failure of the employer to follow recognized national protocols that keep employees safe."

The family of Hutchins, who was 42 when she died, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February against Baldwin, who was the western film's lead actor and producer. The family said Baldwin and others in the film were reckless, ignoring safety protocols and complaints about danger on set to cut costs on production.



The same bullet that killed Hutchins also struck camera operator Joel Souza in the shoulder.



Pets get into owners' edibles, some overdose, survey says
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Pets get into owners' edibles, some overdose, survey says
With marijuana now legal in many U.S. states, some veterinarians are seeing more cases of cannabis poisoning in dogs and other pets, according to a new survey.
A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with Hollywood shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with Hollywood shooting
April 20 (UPI) -- Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a Hollywood shooting in November.
Netflix shares plunge after report of subscriber drop
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Netflix shares plunge after report of subscriber drop
April 20 (UPI) -- Netflix, once the king of streaming, saw its shares tumble 37% Wednesday after its earnings report revealed that it lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.
Vice President Kamala Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's wedding
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Vice President Kamala Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's wedding
April 20 (UPI) -- When New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gets married next month, Vice President Kamala Harris will officiate her ceremony.
Johnny Depp testifies in lawsuit that ex-wife Amber Heard craved conflict
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Johnny Depp testifies in lawsuit that ex-wife Amber Heard craved conflict
April 20 (UPI) -- Actor Johnny Depp testified Wednesday that ex-wife Amber Heard had a need for conflict and violence and was sometimes suicidal. It was his second day of testimony in his defamation suit against her.
Bidens will attend White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bidens will attend White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30
April 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 30, marking the first time a president has attended the event since former President Barack Obama.
California police identify victim of 'Happy Face Killer' after nearly 30 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California police identify victim of 'Happy Face Killer' after nearly 30 years
April 20 (UPI) -- Patricia Skiple, an Oregon mother known for decades to detectives only as "Blue Pacheco," has been identified as a victim of the "Happy Face Killer," authorities said Wednesday.
Ohio jury acquits doctor charged with prescribing fentanyl to kill 14 patients
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ohio jury acquits doctor charged with prescribing fentanyl to kill 14 patients
April 20 (UPI) -- An Ohio doctor was acquitted Wednesday on charges that said he overprescribed powerful painkillers to kill a number of patients -- accusations that could have sent him to prison for life.
Journalists paint troubling picture of Russian war in Ukraine: 'It's light versus darkness'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Journalists paint troubling picture of Russian war in Ukraine: 'It's light versus darkness'
April 20 (UPI) -- An independent U.S. commission heard vivid descriptions on Wednesday about what it's like to be on the ground in Ukraine for journalists who are responsible for keeping the world updated on Russia's bloody war.
Home sales slid in March, but prices rose to all-time record
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Home sales slid in March, but prices rose to all-time record
April 20 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes in the United States slid by almost 3% last month, according to industry data on Wednesday -- but the median price for houses set an all-time high.
