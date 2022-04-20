Trending
Bidens will attend White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden discusses updates on the bipartisan infrastructure law during his remarks at the New Hampshire Port Authority in Portsmouth, on Tuesday. He and first lady Jill Biden will attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30. Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 30, marking the first time a president has attended the event since former President Barack Obama in 2016.

Former President Donald Trump never attended the event when he served as president, and the dinner was not held in 2020 and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Guests this year will be required to show proof of vaccination and a same-day negative COVID-19 tests to enter.

"The @WHCA is pleased to host President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden as we honor the First Amendment at our dinner on April 30," the organization said in a Twitter post Wednesday.

Before the snubs by Trump, presidential appearances were considered one of the highlights of the dinner. Trevor Noah, host of the Comedy Central's The Daily Show, will be the headliner.

In 2011, Obama made fun of Trump, who was a guest at the dinner, for falsely suggesting that president's birth certificate was not real and he was actually born in Kenya.

"We all know about your credentials and breadth of experience. For example -- no, seriously, just recently, in an episode of Celebrity Apprentice -- at the steakhouse, the men's cooking team cooking did not impress the judges from Omaha Steaks. And there was a lot of blame to go around," Obama said then.

"Mr. Trump, recognized that the real problem was a lack of leadership. And so ultimately, you didn't blame Lil Jon or Meatloaf. You fired Gary Busey. And these are the kind of decisions that would keep me up at night."

