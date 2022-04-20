Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 20, 2022 / 1:03 PM

California police identify victim of 'Happy Face Killer' after nearly 30 years

By Ashley Williams
California police identify victim of 'Happy Face Killer' after nearly 30 years
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said genetic genealogy unshrouded the decades-long mystery surrounding the true identity of Happy Face Killer victim Patricia Skiple on April 13. Photo by Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

April 20 (UPI) -- Patricia Skiple, an Oregon mother known for decades to detectives only as "Blue Pacheco," has been identified as a victim of the "Happy Face Killer," authorities said Wednesday.

A trucker discovered Skiple's strangled body on June 3, 1993, on California State Route 152 south of San Francisco.

Advertisement

Until now, the woman, believed to be 45 years old, was identified by the color of the clothing she wore when she was found.

Skiple was a mom known as Patsy who had lived in Colton, Oregon, investigators said.

RELATED British court orders Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said genetic genealogy unshrouded the mystery surrounding her true identity on April 13.

A combination of DNA analysis, ancestry databases and genealogical detective work has helped law enforcement investigators crack several decades-old unsolved cases like Skiple's.

A nonprofit investigative genetic genealogy group called the DNA Doe Project assisted Santa Clara's detectives in solving the case.

RELATED Family-ordered autopsy says officer shot Patrick Lyoya in back of head

Keith Jesperson -- dubbed the "Happy Face Killer" from his drawings on anonymous letters sent to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and to The Oregonian newspaper -- confessed to killing Skiple in July 2006.

Jesperson pleaded guilty to felony homicide the following year, authorities said.

Advertisement

The long-haul trucker and serial killer targeted, tortured and killed women in his truck cab, according to journalist Jack Olsen.

RELATED Ukraine journalists to paint bleak picture they face in reporting Russia's bloody war

Jesperson, who claimed to have killed over 100 people, is serving a life sentence at Oregon State Penitentiary.

Authorities say they've confirmed only eight murdered women in six states - - Oregon, Washington, Florida, California, Wyoming and Nebraska.

"Although this criminal case was adjudicated, detectives never gave up as they worked diligently throughout this investigation to provide closure for the family of Patricia Skiple," the department said, according to NBC News.

Latest Headlines

Netflix shares plunge after report of subscriber drop
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Netflix shares plunge after report of subscriber drop
April 20 (UPI) -- Netflix, once the king of streaming, saw its shares tumble 37% Wednesday after its earnings report revealed that it lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.
Vice President Kamala Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's wedding
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Vice President Kamala Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's wedding
April 20 (UPI) -- When New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gets married next month, Vice President Kamala Harris will officiate her ceremony.
Johnny Depp testifies in lawsuit that ex-wife Amber Heard craved conflict
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Johnny Depp testifies in lawsuit that ex-wife Amber Heard craved conflict
April 20 (UPI) -- Actor Johnny Depp testified Wednesday that ex-wife Amber Heard had a need for conflict and violence and was sometimes suicidal. It was his second day of testimony in his defamation suit against her.
Bidens will attend White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bidens will attend White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30
April 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 30, marking the first time a president has attended the event since former President Barack Obama.
Ohio jury acquits doctor charged with prescribing fentanyl to kill 14 patients
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ohio jury acquits doctor charged with prescribing fentanyl to kill 14 patients
April 20 (UPI) -- An Ohio doctor was acquitted Wednesday on charges that said he overprescribed powerful painkillers to kill a number of patients -- accusations that could have sent him to prison for life.
Journalists paint troubling picture of Russian war in Ukraine: 'It's light versus darkness'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Journalists paint troubling picture of Russian war in Ukraine: 'It's light versus darkness'
April 20 (UPI) -- An independent U.S. commission heard vivid descriptions on Wednesday about what it's like to be on the ground in Ukraine for journalists who are responsible for keeping the world updated on Russia's bloody war.
Home sales slid in March, but prices rose to all-time record
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Home sales slid in March, but prices rose to all-time record
April 20 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes in the United States slid by almost 3% last month, according to industry data on Wednesday -- but the median price for houses set an all-time high.
Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue sons' school alleging racial bias
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue sons' school alleging racial bias
April 20 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama's brother and his wife filed a lawsuit alleging racial bias at a Milwaukee private school, saying that when they raised concerns, the school retaliated by expelling their sons.
Brad Ashford, Nebraska lawmaker who ousted sitting U.S. congressman, dies at 72
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Brad Ashford, Nebraska lawmaker who ousted sitting U.S. congressman, dies at 72
April 20 (UPI) -- Longtime former Nebraska state lawmaker Brad Ashford, who scored a political upset several years ago to win a single term in Washington, D.C., died on Tuesday after a bout with cancer. He was 72.
NYC doormen's union, residential owners agree to avert first strike in 31 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC doormen's union, residential owners agree to avert first strike in 31 years
April 20 (UPI) -- A strike that would have seen thousands of residential doormen in New York City walk off the job this week appears to have been averted by a tentative agreement on a new contract, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
Small convoy of civilians leave Mariupol as Russia's deadline passes for Ukraine surrender
Small convoy of civilians leave Mariupol as Russia's deadline passes for Ukraine surrender
Russian military captures city of Kreminna in Donbas offensive
Russian military captures city of Kreminna in Donbas offensive
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement