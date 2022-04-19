Trending
Supreme Court rejects claim by Texas hitman that jury was tainted by racial bias

By Ashley Williams
Supreme Court rejects claim by Texas hitman that jury was tainted by racial bias
The Supreme Court turned down the inmate's appeal on Monday in a 6-3 vote. The court's liberal justices -- Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan -- voted in dissent. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has turned away a last-ditch appeal from a death row inmate in Texas who says that his trial jury and his death sentence were tainted by racial prejudice.

The high court voted against the appeal from prisoner Kristopher Love, who was hired by a woman several years ago to kill her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend. Love and his attorneys have argued that the legal proceeding was unjust because it included a juror who said that people of color are more likely to commit violent crimes.

The Supreme Court turned down the appeal on Monday in a 6-3 vote. The court's liberal justices -- Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan -- voted in dissent.

Sotomayor called the ruling an "erroneous conclusion" and said that the Supreme Court should have sent the case back to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which is the state's top court in deciding criminal matters.

"Racial bias is 'odious in all aspects,' but 'especially pernicious in the administration of justice,'" Sotomayor wrote for the minority, citing a legal precedent.

"When racial bias infects a jury in a capital case, it deprives a defendant of his right to an impartial tribunal in a life-or-death context, and it 'poisons public confidence' in the judicial process."

The dissenting justices noted that defense attorneys had tried to exclude one juror for "his stated beliefs that ... non-Whites commit more violent crimes than Whites."

The justices also noted that the juror in question, Zachary Niesman, also responded "no" on his questionnaire when asked if he sometimes personally harbors bias against people of other races.

The dissenting justices said that the Texas appellate court "never considered Love's claim on the merits" and instead concluded that since he'd received two extra peremptory strikes early in the jury selection process, "the court concluded that any error was harmless."

The additional peremptory strikes that allowed Love's defense lawyers to reject prospective jurors for any reason were used before Niesman was questioned about serving on the Love jury.

"That decision was plainly erroneous; an already-expended peremptory strike is no cure for the seating of an allegedly biased juror," Sotomayor wrote.

"I would summarily vacate the judgment ... and remand for proper consideration."

Love was ultimately convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2018 for taking money from a woman, Brenda Delgado, to kill her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend. The victim, Kendra Hatcher, was robbed and killed by Love in the parking garage of her Dallas-area apartment building.

The dissenting justices contended that the lack of review for Love's claims constituted a violation of the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments.

"If the juror were indeed biased, then because he sat on the jury, Love's conviction and sentence 'would have to be overturned,'" Sotomayor wrote for the minority.

Delgado and another woman, Crystal Cortes, were co-defendants in Hatcher's death. An execution date for Love, 38, has not yet been set.

