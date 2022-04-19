Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 19, 2022 / 5:19 PM

Joe Biden to deliver University of Delaware commencement speech in May

By Simon Druker
1/4
Joe Biden to deliver University of Delaware commencement speech in May
President Joe Biden returns to the White House after a weekend trip to Wilmington, Delaware, while on Tuesday the University of Delaware announced Biden will deliver the commencement address at the school's graduation in May. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver this year's commencement address at the University of Delaware, the school announced on Tuesday.

Biden, who is an alumnus of the public land-grant research university, will speak to graduates the morning of May 28.

Advertisement

The event is only open to graduates and their guests, though it will be streamed online.

"The entire University of Delaware community is truly honored to welcome President Biden as our distinguished guest -- and the first sitting U.S. president to deliver a Commencement address at UD -- to celebrate the excellence and achievement of the Class of 2022," university president Dennis Assanis said in a statement.

RELATED Biden to visit N.H. to explain how infrastructure moves can help control inflation

"His commitment to a lifetime of public service is an inspiring example for our graduates, as well as all our students and alumni, of what they can accomplish with a UD education, whatever path they may choose in life."

Biden graduated from the institution in 1965 and has spoken at four previous graduation ceremonies, including 2004 when he received an honorary law degree. He most recently delivered the address in 2014.

His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is also a University of Delaware alumnus, making the couple a part of the "Double Dels" group.

Advertisement
RELATED Airlines, airports, ride-share services drop mask requirements after ruling

The ceremony will take place at Delaware Stadium on the University's Newark campus.

RELATED Bidens host first Easter Egg Roll at White House since 2019

Latest Headlines

Dow bounces back 499 points; Netflix posts first subscriber loss in a decade
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow bounces back 499 points; Netflix posts first subscriber loss in a decade
April 19 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 499.51 points as investors turned their focus to earnings reports, which saw Netflix report its first loss of subscribers in a decade.
Man sentenced to 3 life terms for shooting LA philanthropist
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man sentenced to 3 life terms for shooting LA philanthropist
April 19 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles County judge on Tuesday sentenced the man who fatally shot philanthropist Jacqueline Avant to three life terms in prison.
Airlines, airports, ride-share services drop mask requirements after ruling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Airlines, airports, ride-share services drop mask requirements after ruling
April 19 (UPI) -- Travel by air or public transportation looked different Tuesday, the day after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for public transportation.
15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
April 19 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating an apparently random stabbing at a Northern California high school that killed a teenage girl.
Mercedes-Benz unveils its first fully electric SUV made in the U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz unveils its first fully electric SUV made in the U.S.
April 19 (UPI) -- Mercedes-Benz unveiled Tuesday the EQS SUV, which is its first fully electric SUV made in the United States.
U.S. Navy investigators: 3 shipmates found dead in less than 2 weeks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Navy investigators: 3 shipmates found dead in less than 2 weeks
April 19 (UPI) -- Naval Air Force Atlantic officials have not yet revealed what led to the deaths of three sailors in a nine-day period, all of whom were assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington.
Judge rules challenge to Marjorie Taylor Greene's re-election bid can proceed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge rules challenge to Marjorie Taylor Greene's re-election bid can proceed
April 19 (UPI) -- A lawsuit challenging Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's qualification to run for re-election in Georgia can move forward, a U.S. district judge ruled Monday.
Arizona judge rejects challenge of state's clemency board in death row case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Arizona judge rejects challenge of state's clemency board in death row case
April 19 (UPI) -- An Arizona judge ruled against a death row prisoner who challenged the makeup of the state's clemency board, saying it wouldn't give him fair consideration because it includes too many former law enforcement officers.
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
April 19 (UPI) -- Moderna said Tuesday its new COVID-19 booster produces a stronger immune response against Beta, Delta and Omicron variants than the shots currently on the market.
Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for lawmakers to repeal Disney's special districts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for lawmakers to repeal Disney's special districts
April 19 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Tuesday for lawmakers to consider repealing Disney's special districts after the company's chief criticized a new law critics refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
Russia demands that Ukraine give up Mariupol as new phase of war begins
Russia demands that Ukraine give up Mariupol as new phase of war begins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement