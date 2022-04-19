Joe Biden to deliver University of Delaware commencement speech in May

1/4

President Joe Biden returns to the White House after a weekend trip to Wilmington, Delaware, while on Tuesday the University of Delaware announced Biden will deliver the commencement address at the school's graduation in May.

April 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver this year's commencement address at the University of Delaware, the school announced on Tuesday. Biden, who is an alumnus of the public land-grant research university, will speak to graduates the morning of May 28. Advertisement

The event is only open to graduates and their guests, though it will be streamed online.

"The entire University of Delaware community is truly honored to welcome President Biden as our distinguished guest -- and the first sitting U.S. president to deliver a Commencement address at UD -- to celebrate the excellence and achievement of the Class of 2022," university president Dennis Assanis said in a statement.

"His commitment to a lifetime of public service is an inspiring example for our graduates, as well as all our students and alumni, of what they can accomplish with a UD education, whatever path they may choose in life."

Biden graduated from the institution in 1965 and has spoken at four previous graduation ceremonies, including 2004 when he received an honorary law degree. He most recently delivered the address in 2014.

His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is also a University of Delaware alumnus, making the couple a part of the "Double Dels" group.

The ceremony will take place at Delaware Stadium on the University's Newark campus.

