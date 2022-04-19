Mercedes-Benz unveils its first fully electric SUV made in the U.S.

2023 EQS SUV. Photo courtesy of Mercedes-Benz

April 19 (UPI) -- Mercedes-Benz unveiled Tuesday the EQS SUV, its first fully electric luxury SUV made in the United States. The new EQS SUV is the third vehicle on its all-electric platform, which also includes the sporty executive EQE sedan and luxury EQS sedan. It's the largest yet, with more passenger space and room for "up to four golf bags" in the trunk, according to the company. Advertisement

"The stunning new EQS SUV raises desire to a whole new level," Britta Seeger, member of the Board of Management Marketing and Sales for the German automaker, said in a YouTube video unveiling the new SUV. "Its the first all-electric large luxury SUV from Mercedes-EQ with room for up to seven people. And we are absolutely thrilled to welcome this amazing car to our family."

The new EQS will offer popular features of other EQS models, including rear axle steering up to 10 degrees, the MBUX Hyperscreen, and its "super quiet-performance," Seeger added.

The MBUX Hyperscreen includes three screens that merge to form a 56-inch wide screen band, and Mercedes-EQ camera-based technology that dims the passenger display if the camera detects the driver looking at it, the company noted.

The new SUV will come to market in the second half of this year, according to Seeger.

Production will begin at the company's plant in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in a few months, the company added in a statement.

A recently opened battery factory in nearby Bibb County will supply the batteries for the new model, and production at both sites will be carbon-neutral, the company added.

The company also said that the production of the EQS SUV at the Tuscaloosa plant is part of its global initiative to produce eight all-electric vehicles at seven sites on three continents.

Though Mercedes-Benz has yet to release pricing for the EQS SUV, it's likely to top $100,000.

