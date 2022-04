1/2

The wind-driven Crooks Fire is one of several that have broke out in the Southwest over the past few weeks amid persistently warm and dry weather conditions. Photo by Prescott National Forest/Twitter

April 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona have issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in the central part of the state due to a new wildfire that's blackened hundreds of acres, officials said. The Crooks Fire was discovered near Mount Union on Monday and has burned about 500 acres of Yavapai County near Prescott, fire officials said. The U.S. Forest Service said late on Monday that smoke from the fire could be seen in Chino Valley about 25 miles northwest of Mount Union. Advertisement

The wind-driven wildfire is one of several that have broke out in the Southwest over the past few weeks amid persistently warm and dry weather conditions.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on Monday issued a "code red" evacuation order for the area around Mount Union, which is about 10 miles south of Prescott in Arizona's fourth-most populated county. Prescott is located about 70 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Fire authorities said in their most recent update that the blaze is 0% contained. The cause is unknown, but the flames have so far burned through brush, ponderosa pine and mixed conifer in the area.

The National Weather Service reported an "elevated" to "severe" fire threat in central Arizona -- including Yavapai County -- on Tuesday, with expected winds of 20-30 mph blowing over "dry and receptive fuels."

Fire crews have attempted to suppress the Crooks Fire from the ground and air.

Residents in Hopper's Retreat, Evan's Cabin, Potato Patch and other nearby areas were told to flee as the fire prompted road closures. Officials set up an evacuation center at an arena in nearby Prescott Valley.