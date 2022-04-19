Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 19, 2022 / 4:01 PM

Airlines, airports, ride-share services drop mask requirements after ruling

By Sheri Walsh
Airlines, airports, ride-share services drop mask requirements after ruling
Several airports, airlines and ride-share services have dropped their face mask requirements for passengers after a ruling struck down the federal mandate. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Travel by air or public transportation looked different Tuesday, the day after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for public transportation.

Several airports, airlines and ride-share services quickly dropped their mask requirements for passengers.

Advertisement

Delta dropped the rule but warned travelers its messaging may take a while to change: "Communications to customers and in-airport signage and announcements will be updated to share that masking is now optional."

JetBlue, Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest and United airlines also dropped mask requirements, while recommending travelers keep masks on hand in case of different rules where they land.

RELATED Federal judge strikes down mask mandate for airliners, public transportation

While many airports made masks "optional" Tuesday, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport announced it will continue to enforce masks for travelers.

"The safety and security of passengers and employees is the highest priority for the Chicago Department of Aviation," the airport tweeted.

Uber and Lyft dropped their mask requirements in the United States and Uber will allow passengers to ride in the front seat again.

The swift turnaround to maskless travel comes a day after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate aimed at prevent the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a 2020 appointee of former President Donald Trump, ruled the February 2021 mask mandate unconstitutional. Mizelle ruled the administration lacks the statutory authority to impose the mandate under the 1944 Public Health Service Act, which allows the government to impose restrictions for "sanitation."

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who served under Trump, blasted the ruling and called on the White House to "vaccinate under 5, boost more adults, improve ventilation, and make N95s available to all who need them."

Latest Headlines

Man sentenced to 3 life terms for shooting LA philanthropist
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Man sentenced to 3 life terms for shooting LA philanthropist
April 19 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles County judge on Tuesday sentenced the man who fatally shot philanthropist Jacqueline Avant to three life terms in prison.
15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
April 19 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating an apparently random stabbing at a Northern California high school that killed a teenage girl.
Mercedes-Benz unveils its first fully electric SUV made in the U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mercedes-Benz unveils its first fully electric SUV made in the U.S.
April 19 (UPI) -- Mercedes-Benz unveiled Tuesday the EQS SUV, which is its first fully electric SUV made in the United States.
U.S. Navy investigators: 3 shipmates found dead in less than 2 weeks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Navy investigators: 3 shipmates found dead in less than 2 weeks
April 19 (UPI) -- Naval Air Force Atlantic officials have not yet revealed what led to the deaths of three sailors in a nine-day period, all of whom were assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington.
Judge rules challenge to Marjorie Taylor Greene's re-election bid can proceed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge rules challenge to Marjorie Taylor Greene's re-election bid can proceed
April 19 (UPI) -- A lawsuit challenging Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's qualification to run for re-election in Georgia can move forward, a U.S. district judge ruled Monday.
Arizona judge rejects challenge of state's clemency board in death row case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona judge rejects challenge of state's clemency board in death row case
April 19 (UPI) -- An Arizona judge ruled against a death row prisoner who challenged the makeup of the state's clemency board, saying it wouldn't give him fair consideration because it includes too many former law enforcement officers.
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
April 19 (UPI) -- Moderna said Tuesday its new COVID-19 booster produces a stronger immune response against Beta, Delta and Omicron variants than the shots currently on the market.
Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for lawmakers to repeal Disney's special districts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for lawmakers to repeal Disney's special districts
April 19 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Tuesday for lawmakers to consider repealing Disney's special districts after the company's chief criticized a new law critics refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" law.
Carolina Panthers' Damien Wilson arrested in Texas on assault charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Carolina Panthers' Damien Wilson arrested in Texas on assault charges
April 19 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested last week in Frisco, Texas, after an alleged altercation with his former girlfriend, local police said Tuesday.
White House council restores environmental protections curbed by Trump
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House council restores environmental protections curbed by Trump
April 19 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration announced Tuesday that it's finalized a rule to restore elements of an environmental law that former President Donald Trump rolled back to speed up approval for infrastructure projects.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
Russia demands that Ukraine give up Mariupol as new phase of war begins
Russia demands that Ukraine give up Mariupol as new phase of war begins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement