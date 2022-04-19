Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 19, 2022 / 12:06 PM

White House council restores environmental protections curbed by Trump

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
White House council restores environmental protections curbed by Trump
The new Biden-era rule would strengthen the environmental review process for construction of new infrastructure, including pipelines and highways. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday that it's finalized a rule to restore elements of an environmental law that former President Donald Trump rolled back to speed up approval for infrastructure projects.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality said the move will reverse changes made by Trump's administration in 2020 to the National Environmental Policy Act. Before 2020, the act required that federal agencies get public feedback and environmental analysis before proceeding with certain infrastructure projects, including highway and pipeline construction.

Advertisement

Trump sought to limit those reviews, which he said slowed down infrastructure projects and cost hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of a decade.

Brenda Mallory, chairwoman of the White House environmental council, said the 2020 changes "sowed confusion" among federal agencies and the public.

RELATED Human activity makes red tides worse, study confirms

"Restoring these basic community safeguards will provide regulatory certainty, reduce conflict and help ensure that projects get built right the first time," she said in a statement Tuesday. "Patching these holes in the environmental review process will help projects get built faster, be more resilient and provide greater benefits -- to people who live nearby."

President Donald Trump proposes environmental policy changes during a briefing at the White House on January 9, 2020 -- including a scaled back National Environmental Policy Act to speed up environmental impact statements and studies. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI
Advertisement

The Council on Environmental Quality said the new rule will make three changes to the 2020 law:

-- Restore the requirement that federal agencies evaluate all environmental impacts of their decisions.

RELATED Biden to resume oil, gas leases on federal land

-- Restore the full authority of agencies to work with communities to develop and analyze alternative approaches that could minimize environmental and public health impact.

-- Establish the NEPA regulations as a floor for environmental review standards that federal agencies should be meeting.

Earthjustice, a non-profit organization that litigates environmental issues, applauded Tuesday's announcement.

RELATED California unveils plan to make 35% of new car sales EVs by 2025

"Good NEPA process requires robust community engagement, rigorous analysis, and public disclosure, which leads to government accountability, better projects with more community buy-in, and less litigation," President Abigail Dillen said in a statement. "As we transition to a clean energy future, following NEPA can and must help us to advance equitable solutions, including resilient and innovative new infrastructure."

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Global Energy Institute on Tuesday urged Biden's administration to reconsider making changes to NEPA, saying it will make it more difficult to lower gas prices, invest in clean energy and build modern infrastructure.

"It should never take longer to get federal approval for an infrastructure project than it takes to build the project, but that very well may be the result of the administration's changes that revert back to the broken 1978 NEPA review process," Marty Durbin, senior vice president of policy at the Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Layering on more requirements in the Phase 1 rule announced today compounded by another more onerous set of Phase 2 requirements expected later this year will serve only to smother recent progress.

"With rapidly rising inflation, major supply chain disruptions and workforce shortages, the last thing our country needs is unnecessarily extensive and duplicative bureaucratic red tape and delayed project approvals."

Latest Headlines

Johnny Depp to testify in $50M defamation suit against Amber Heard
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Johnny Depp to testify in $50M defamation suit against Amber Heard
April 19 (UPI) -- Actor Johnny Depp will take the stand on Tuesday in Virginia in a $50 million defamation suit against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, relating to her claims of abuse.
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
April 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona have issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in the central part of the state due to a new wildfire that's blackened hundreds of acres, officials said.
Supreme Court rejects claim by Texas hitman that jury was tainted by racial bias
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects claim by Texas hitman that jury was tainted by racial bias
April 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has turned away a last-ditch appeal from a death row inmate in Texas who says that his trial jury and his death sentence were tainted by racial prejudice.
Biden to visit N.H. to explain how infrastructure moves can help control inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to visit N.H. to explain how infrastructure moves can help control inflation
April 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden travels to New England on Tuesday for a visit that he will use to underscore the importance of repairing infrastructure and unclogging supply chains for some relief against inflation.
Federal prosecutors won't seek charges against ex-officer in Laquan McDonald shooting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal prosecutors won't seek charges against ex-officer in Laquan McDonald shooting
April 18 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors on Monday said they would not seek a second prosecution of Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald.
Kamala Harris announces U.S. ban on anti-satellite missile tests
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Kamala Harris announces U.S. ban on anti-satellite missile tests
April 18 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to California on Monday to announce the United States will commit to not conducting anti-satellite missile tests.
Federal judge strikes down mask mandate for airliners, public transportation
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down mask mandate for airliners, public transportation
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the Biden administration's mandate requiring that travelers on airlines and public transportation wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
CDC removes all remaining destinations from highest COVID-19 travel risk category
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
CDC removes all remaining destinations from highest COVID-19 travel risk category
April 18 (UPI) -- The CDC on Monday emptied its highest COVID-19 travel risk category in an effort to reserve the designation for "special circumstances."
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
April 18 (UPI) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a massive, five-alarm fire that destroyed a Home Depot store in San Jose earlier this month, authorities said Monday.
Second suspect arrested in South Carolina mall shooting
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Second suspect arrested in South Carolina mall shooting
April 18 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina on Monday arrested Marquise Robinson, the second person to face charges in a shooting at a South Carolina mall that left 15 people injured on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Elizabeth Warren accuses Intuit of 'scam' by charging for tax prep software
Sen. Elizabeth Warren accuses Intuit of 'scam' by charging for tax prep software
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Kamala Harris announces U.S. ban on anti-satellite missile tests
Kamala Harris announces U.S. ban on anti-satellite missile tests
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement