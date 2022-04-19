Biden to visit N.H. to explain how infrastructure moves can help control inflation

President Joe Biden visits New Hampshire on Tuesday, where officials say he will highlight the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law and underscore key elements that are designed to lower prices for American families. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden travels to New England on Tuesday for a visit that he will use to underscore the importance of repairing infrastructure and unclogging supply chains for some relief against inflation. The president will make stops in New Hampshire, including Portsmouth Harbor -- which recently completed a project to widen the harbor's turning basin. Advertisement

The Portsmouth Harbor will receive money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the widening project, which will allow it to accommodate larger ships and heavier cargo shipments and improve the regional economy.

Biden was scheduled to leave the White House around noon Tuesday and arrive in New Hampshire around 1:30 p.m. EDT. He is scheduled to speak at 2:45 p.m.

"The president will deliver remarks on the historic investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will Build a Better America and modernize our nation's ports and waterways," the White House said in a statement.

"[Biden] will highlight how these investments will strengthen our supply chains, support local economies, and help cut costs for American families."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the infrastructure law dedicates close to $20 billion to upgrade, repair and maintain port infrastructure nationwide.

Monday's trip to New England is a continuation of similar moves Biden has made in recent weeks that are intended to underscore the accomplishments of his administration ahead of the midterm elections in November, during which Republicans could possibly retake control of one or both houses of Congress.

Biden has seen sagging support largely due to rising inflation and the high cost of gasoline in the United States -- market forces that have have been influenced by the economic recovery from COVID-19 and the fighting in Ukraine.

"As the president continues to use every tool to help bring down prices for Americans, investments that strengthen domestic supply chains and move goods faster and more efficiently are critical to lowering costs for families," Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"American ports are a cornerstone of the U.S. economy," a senior administration official added, according to CNN. "But outdated infrastructure and the COVID-19 pandemic have strained their capacity and jeopardized global supply chains -- which has caused delays and passed costs directly to consumers."

Biden's visit in Portsmouth is his first since he stopped there in 2019 during his run for president.

