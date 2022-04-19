Trending
Dow bounces back 499 points; Netflix posts first subscriber loss in a decade

By Daniel Uria
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 499.51 points as investors turned their focus to earnings reports, which saw Netflix report its first loss of subscribers in a decade. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rebounded Tuesday as investors weighed a flurry of earnings reports, including disappointing numbers from Netflix.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 499.51 points, or 1.45%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.61% and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 2.15%.

Investors continued to place their focus on quarterly earnings reports as Netflix -- the first of several major tech companies to report this week -- announced a drop in net subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

Shares of the streaming service were up 3.18% in regular trading but plummeted 20% in after-hours trading in the wake of the news.

Johnson & Johnson stock rose 3.05% amid mixed quarterly results that saw earnings per share beat analysts' estimates while revenue fell short of expectations. Hasbro gained 5.16% despite the toymaker sharing worse-than-expected profits.

Elsewhere Disney stock gained 3.23%, shares of Google's parent company, Alphabet, were up 1.83% and Microsoft rose 1.7%.

Travel stocks also got a boost after a federal judge on Monday struck down the Biden administration's mandate requiring that travelers on airlines and public transportation wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Monday.

American Airlines stock rose 5.66% and United stock gained 4.5% following the news.

Tuesday also saw the 10-year treasury yield rise to 3% for the first time since 2018 as the Federal Reserve is set to tighten its monetary policy.

"The bond market, you could argue, is way out ahead of the Fed in a way the stock market is playing wait-and-see," Interactive Brokers' chief strategist Steve Sosnick told Yahoo Finance. "Maybe the stock market is actually, in this case, saying 'I'm not going to fight the Fed,' and the bond market in fact is."

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden to deliver University of Delaware commencement speech in May
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Joe Biden to deliver University of Delaware commencement speech in May
April 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver this year's commencement address at the University of Delaware, the school announced on Tuesday.
Man sentenced to 3 life terms for shooting LA philanthropist
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man sentenced to 3 life terms for shooting LA philanthropist
April 19 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles County judge on Tuesday sentenced the man who fatally shot philanthropist Jacqueline Avant to three life terms in prison.
Airlines, airports, ride-share services drop mask requirements after ruling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Airlines, airports, ride-share services drop mask requirements after ruling
April 19 (UPI) -- Travel by air or public transportation looked different Tuesday, the day after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for public transportation.
15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
April 19 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating an apparently random stabbing at a Northern California high school that killed a teenage girl.
Mercedes-Benz unveils its first fully electric SUV made in the U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz unveils its first fully electric SUV made in the U.S.
April 19 (UPI) -- Mercedes-Benz unveiled Tuesday the EQS SUV, which is its first fully electric SUV made in the United States.
U.S. Navy investigators: 3 shipmates found dead in less than 2 weeks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Navy investigators: 3 shipmates found dead in less than 2 weeks
April 19 (UPI) -- Naval Air Force Atlantic officials have not yet revealed what led to the deaths of three sailors in a nine-day period, all of whom were assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington.
Judge rules challenge to Marjorie Taylor Greene's re-election bid can proceed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge rules challenge to Marjorie Taylor Greene's re-election bid can proceed
April 19 (UPI) -- A lawsuit challenging Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's qualification to run for re-election in Georgia can move forward, a U.S. district judge ruled Monday.
Arizona judge rejects challenge of state's clemency board in death row case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Arizona judge rejects challenge of state's clemency board in death row case
April 19 (UPI) -- An Arizona judge ruled against a death row prisoner who challenged the makeup of the state's clemency board, saying it wouldn't give him fair consideration because it includes too many former law enforcement officers.
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
April 19 (UPI) -- Moderna said Tuesday its new COVID-19 booster produces a stronger immune response against Beta, Delta and Omicron variants than the shots currently on the market.
Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for lawmakers to repeal Disney's special districts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for lawmakers to repeal Disney's special districts
April 19 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Tuesday for lawmakers to consider repealing Disney's special districts after the company's chief criticized a new law critics refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" law.
