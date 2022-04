1/4

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested last week in Frisco, Texas. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested last week in Frisco, Texas, after an alleged altercation with his former girlfriend, local police said Tuesday. The Dallas Morning News reported Wilson, a former Dallas Cowboys player who was signed to the Panthers in March, faces charges of assault with bodily injury of a family member. Advertisement

Frisco police Sgt. Stephen Byron confirmed Wilson's arrest to UPI in an email but declined to provide further details.

The Morning News reported that Wilson threatened to kill his former girlfriend with a tire iron and smashed her laptop after they broke up.

Wilson's lawyer, Toby Shook, denied the allegations.

"Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault. We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared," he said.

A representative for the Panthers confirmed the team was aware of the arrest but declined to further comment.

The Cowboys selected Wilson in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He played in Dallas for four seasons before spending two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars.