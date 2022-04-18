Trending
April 18, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Watch live: Easter Egg Roll returns to White House for first time in 3 years

By Clyde Hughes
Watch live: Easter Egg Roll returns to White House for first time in 3 years
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny wave on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 5, 2021. The annual egg roll was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- For the first time in three years, the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll will return on Monday.

The eggs will roll as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host the annual celebration. Some 30,000 people, mostly children, are expected at the presidential residence.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also attend the egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. EDT.

RELATED Pope Francis holds mass for Easter 'marked by war' in packed St. Peter's Square

"This year's event theme, 'EGGucation,' will transform the South Lawn into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children to enjoy in addition to the traditional rolling and hunting eggs," the White House said in a statement.

The event dates back to the 1870s and occurs every year like clockwork with some notable exceptions. The egg roll was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

This year's event will include a full schedule of programs, from the featured egg rolling and hunting along with a reading nook, talent show, a schoolhouse area with education-themed activities and other activities.

RELATED Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise queen with first visit in 2 years

"This year I know they are going to feature the blue egg which is sort of the signature egg," Colleen Shogan, senior vice president and director of the David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History, told WJLA-TV.

"It is called the Biden blue egg and it will feature the president and first lady's pets, the dog and the cat and an Easter bunny. So it will be really cute for the signature egg for the collection."

RELATED Pope Francis urges Easter truce in Ukraine

