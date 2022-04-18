IRS has paid $222B in tax refunds, but some filers have run into wrinkles this year

1/4

The Internal Revenue Service says that it's paid out more than $220 billion in tax refunds so far for the 2021 tax year -- an increase of almost 14% over last year at this time. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- With the deadline for most Americans to file their taxes arriving on Monday, a refund this year might not not be as desirable or easy to obtain as it usually is, experts say. The tax deadline was moved back by three days this year because a local holiday in Washington, D.C. -- Emancipation Day -- closed government offices on Friday, on the usual Tax Day, April 15. For a couple of states it's even further, on Tuesday, due to another holiday. Advertisement

As the Internal Revenue Service prepares to impose the deadline, officials say that three out of four taxpayers will get a refund this year. The agency said that it issued more than 70 million refunds worth more than $222 billion between the start of the 2022 season on Jan. 24 and April 8.

The IRS said the average refund so far this year is $3,175, compared to $2,888 last year. So far, the agency said it's received about 100 million returns for 2021 so far -- roughly half filed by individuals and half filed by tax professionals.

Residents in Wyoming received an average return of $5,027 -- the highest in the nation -- followed by Connecticut ($4,461) and New York ($4,444), according to an analysis of 2019 IRS data by financial site Lending Tree.

Conversely, residents of Massachusetts owed the most in taxes with an average bill of $7,605, followed by Wyoming ($7,451) and Washington state ($7,145).

Lending Tree credit analyst Matt Schultz said that instead of celebrating a tax refund, Americans should instead make efforts to get their tax bill to zero.

RELATED IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software

"While it might feel amazing to get a big refund, the truth is that a refund means that you've overpaid and essentially given the government an interest-free loan for no reason," Schulz said. "That's a big deal because that money could have instead helped you pay bills throughout the year, build up your emergency fund or even pay off some debt."

With inflation at 40-year highs, leaving money to the IRS could prove especially risky, experts note. With the war in Ukraine, fuel prices higher and inflation up, they say that keeping that extra money in your paycheck could be more useful than taking it in the form of a refund.

To make matters worse, millions of Americans who are victims of identity theft or some other hitch in the tax system and are forced to make a paper filing, which triggers a review process that could leave them waiting until 2023 to receive their refund for 2021.

The IRS has already said this year that there are serious backlogs -- particularly with COVID-19-era elements like the new Child Tax Credits and unemployment benefits, which have motivated scammers to target tax refunds.

"When you have the government pouring tons of money into the economy, the IRS has got a target on its back," Nina Olson, who served as the independent National Taxpayer Advocate for the IRS from 2001 to 2019, told Time magazine.

Another possible issue filers are seeing this year -- the backlog, dating back to the 2020 tax filing year, has created a wrinkle in the system that may cause some taxpayers to see their e-filing rejected.

As a result of the excess of paper filings, some taxpayers' 2020 filings may not have been processed yet, meaning their adjusted gross income for that year, which is used to verify identity, will not match what is in the system.

"The IRS doesn't have it in their systems yet because it hasn't been processed," National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins told the Detroit Free Press. "And so taxpayers are getting frustrated and then filing those returns by paper."

Collins urged taxpayers who find themselves in this situation to basically zero out their 2020 adjusted gross income when filing their 2021 return online.

"If your return was not yet processed, you enter zero in the adjusted gross income. Then you can currently file electronically," Collins said. "This is a fix."

For filers who don't have their records in order by Monday, there's always the automatic free extension to put off the paperwork until October. However, experts and the IRS always caution that for filers who seek an extension, any amount of owed taxes must still be paid by the first deadline to avoid a penalty.