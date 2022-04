Authorities said Las Vegas high school basketball star Aaliyah Gayles underwent two emergency surgeries on Sunday after suffering several gunshot wounds at a house party in North Las Vegas late Saturday. File Photo by Carl Ballou/Shutterstock

April 18 (UPI) -- Authorities said Las Vegas high school basketball star Aaliyah Gayles underwent two emergency surgeries on Sunday after suffering several gunshot wounds when a fight broke out at a house party in North Las Vegas late Saturday. Gayles, 18, a McDonald's All-American who committed to play at University of Southern California, was identified as one of four gunshot victims resulting from the fight, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Advertisement

It was not clear if Gayles was the target of the shooting or an innocent bystander. The shooting suspect remained at large, and the case remained under investigation Monday.

Her father, Dwight Gayles, asked people to pray for her in an emotional post on social media.

"I know there is some that will say it's my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please, please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas," the elder Gayles said on Twitter. "I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update but she's ok she go make it like always thank you all true warrior."

Gayles, a 5-foot-9-inch point guard, averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists this past season and led her team to the Class 5A state tournament.

"Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement to ESPN on Sunday night. "I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can."

