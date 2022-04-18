Second suspect arrested in South Carolina mall shooting

Police in South Carolina on Monday arrested Marquise Robinson, the second person to face charges in a shooting at a South Carolina mall that left 15 people injured on Saturday. Photo courtesy Columbia Police Department

April 18 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina announced a second arrest in a shooting at a mall that left 15 people injured. Marquise Robinson, 20, was arrested and charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder and unlawful carry of a handgun in connection with the shooting at Columbiana Centre on Saturday, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said. Advertisement

Holbrook added that police have obtained arrest warrants for 21-year-old Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith on the same charges, adding that he is considered "armed and dangerous."

Police had previously announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jewayne Price, who was initially charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and placed on house arrest with a $25,000 bond following a hearing on Sunday but now faces the same charges as the other two suspects.

Price's attorney and family said they believe he was targeted by others and acted in self-defense.

Police said the shooting began at about 2 p.m. and involved at least three suspects displaying firearms inside the mall, as suspects work to determine how many actually fired their weapons.

"We don't believe this was random," he said. "We believe the individuals who were armed knew each other."

The victims range in age from 15 to 73 and included nine injured by gunfire and six others who sustained injuries such as broken bones, cuts, and head damage while attempting to flee the scene.

A 73-year-old woman remained hospitalized in fair condition on Monday, while the rest of the victims were treated and released by early Sunday morning.

