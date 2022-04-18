Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 18, 2022 / 3:54 PM

Federal judge strikes down mask mandate for airliners, public transportation

By Don Jacobson
Federal judge strikes down mask mandate for airliners, public transportation
A masked traveler asks for a rapid COVID-19 test result at the Los Angeles International Airport on December 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the Biden administration's mandate requiring that travelers on airlines and public transportation wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a 2020 appointee of former President Donald Trump, ruled in a 59-page opinion issued in Tampa, Fla., that the mask mandate, first enacted in February 2021, is unconstitutional.

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week extended the mandate for 15 days through May 3, citing a sharp increase in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases.

New cases have jumped by 36% during the last two weeks to nearly 35,000 infections per day, due mainly to the more contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant, according to CDC data.

RELATED New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say

Mizelle ruled the administration lacks the statutory power to impose the mask mandate under the 1944 Public Health Service Act, which allows the government to impose restrictions in the interest of "sanitation."

She did not agree with the administration's argument that the definition of "sanitation" gives it the leeway it to impose travel restrictions.

"A power to improve 'sanitation' would easily extend to requiring vaccinations against COVID-19, the seasonal flu, or other diseases. Or to mandatory social distancing, coughing-into-elbows, and daily multivitamins," Mizelle wrote.

Advertisement
RELATED CDC extends COVID-19 mask mandate to May 3 for airlines, transit

Wearing a mask, she wrote, "cleans nothing. At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither 'sanitizes' the person wearing the mask nor 'sanitizes' the conveyance."

The mask mandate, she ruled, was "arbitrary and capricious."

Opposition to the transportation mandates have been mounting among airline industry leaders, Republican officials and even some congressional Democrats.

RELATED Philadelphia moving back to mandatory masks indoors amid COVID-19 rise

Last month, CEOs of all major U.S. airlines wrote a letter to the Biden administration asking that the mask mandates stop.

"It makes no sense that people are still required to wear masks on airplanes, yet are allowed to congregate in crowded restaurants, schools and at sporting events without masks, despite none of these venues having the protective air filtration system that aircraft do," the business executives wrote.

A group of 21 states, most led by Republicans, sued the government last month seeking to end the mask requirement.

The announcement was made at a news conference held by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said the mandate is hurting tourism in his state.

Latest Headlines

World Bank to spend $170B as global growth forecast drops amid Ukraine war
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
World Bank to spend $170B as global growth forecast drops amid Ukraine war
April 18 (UPI) -- The World Bank plans to spend $170 billion to ease a projected worldwide economic slowdown amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
W. Virginia agrees to $99M settlement with J&J subsidiary in opioid lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
W. Virginia agrees to $99M settlement with J&J subsidiary in opioid lawsuit
April 18 (UPI) -- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Monday that his office reached a $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in an opioid lawsuit.
Supreme Court again denies hearing for NYC teachers' vax mandate case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court again denies hearing for NYC teachers' vax mandate case
April 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear an appeal from New York City teachers who claimed they were unjustly fired or put on leave for refusing the city's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Burglar steals 3 gold medals from Paralympic hockey player Jen Lee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Burglar steals 3 gold medals from Paralympic hockey player Jen Lee
April 18 (UPI) -- Three gold medals stolen from a U.S. Paralympian in Texas were recovered over the weekend after authorities posted surveillance video of the crime on social media.
Elon Musk says he would eliminate pay for Twitter's board
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk says he would eliminate pay for Twitter's board
April 18 (UPI) -- Elon Musk tweeted Monday that he would cut all pay to Twitter's board of directors if he takes over the social media company.
Pace of gas price decline slows as crude oil prices, travel demand rise
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pace of gas price decline slows as crude oil prices, travel demand rise
April 18 (UPI) -- The recent drop in gas prices has slowed as the war in Ukraine continues to exert upward pressure on crude oil prices and higher seasonal demand kicks in, AAA reported Monday.
Taco Bell to bring back Mexican pizza dish in May
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Taco Bell to bring back Mexican pizza dish in May
April 18 (UPI) -- After months of rumors and campaigns for its return, Taco Bell confirmed Monday that Mexican Pizza will return to its menu next month.
Watch live: Kamala Harris to visit Vandenberg Space Force Base
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Kamala Harris to visit Vandenberg Space Force Base
April 18 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to California on Monday to tour the Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first presidential visit to the base since President Joe Biden took office.
Thousands of California nurses go on one-day strike over staff, safety concerns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Thousands of California nurses go on one-day strike over staff, safety concerns
April 18 (UPI) -- Thousands of nurses and healthcare workers in Northern California walked away from their jobs for one day on Monday to call attention to concerns they have about safety and staffing as COVID-19 nears an endemic stage.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren accuses Intuit of 'scam' by charging for tax prep software
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren accuses Intuit of 'scam' by charging for tax prep software
April 18 (UPI) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and two other U.S. senators on Monday accused Intuit of hiring former regulators to defend TurboTax products that "scam American taxpayers" into paying for services that should be free.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IRS has paid $222B in tax refunds, but some filers have run into wrinkles this year
IRS has paid $222B in tax refunds, but some filers have run into wrinkles this year
InfoWars, 2 other companies tied to Alex Jones file for bankruptcy
InfoWars, 2 other companies tied to Alex Jones file for bankruptcy
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
Ever Forward container ship freed from Chesapeake Bay
Ever Forward container ship freed from Chesapeake Bay
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement