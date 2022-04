Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff greet participants in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. She is expected to travel to California to visit the Vandenberg Space Force Base later Monday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to California on Monday to tour the Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first presidential visit to the base since President Joe Biden took office. Harris is expected to visit members of the Space Force, which was established under former President Donald Trump. She will also receive a briefing on national security work being done by the newest branch of the military. Vandenberg is located northwest of Santa Barbara. Advertisement

Harris, who will be joined by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., is expected to begin her visit about 8:15 p.m., EDT.

Former President Mike Pence visited Vandenberg in 2019. The base is one of six possible locations for the Space Force's training and readiness command headquarters, known as Starcom, according to KNBC-TV.

Starcom is currently located in Colorado, home to the Schriever Space Force Base, near Colorado Springs, and Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. The Army and Navy had jointly operated Starcom in the past.

The transfer included a total of 15 global units with 319 military and 259 civilian billets.

"We're one team with our sister services and over the last year and a half we have worked with the Army and Navy and Air Force to determine which capabilities come over to the Space Force," Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations said then about the development of Starcom.