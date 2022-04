Someone broke into Lee's vehicle at a Texas mall over the weekend, police said. Photo courtesy USA Paralympics

April 18 (UPI) -- Three gold medals stolen from a U.S. Paralympian in Texas were recovered over the weekend after authorities posted surveillance video of the crime on social media. Jen Lee, an Army veteran who had his left leg amputated after a motorcycle accident in 2008, was a member of the USA sledge hockey teams that won gold medals at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Paralympics. Advertisement

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said a surveillance camera caught a person breaking into Lee's vehicle at the San Antonio mall The Rim on Saturday and leaving with Lee's backpack, which had the medals.

"Well, that didn't take long," McManus said about the 10 hours from the surveillance video being posted to the recovery of the backpack, according to NBC News. "Looks like we recovered the backpack with the medals."

Lee had made his own plea for getting his medals back.

"Asking for help getting them back in getting the word out in any way possible," he'd written on Twitter.

Police said the stolen bag was later found at a fire station in the area. It still wasn't immediately known who took them.

