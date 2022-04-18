Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 18, 2022 / 8:20 PM

CDC removes all remaining destinations from highest COVID-19 travel risk category

By Daniel Uria
CDC removes all remaining destinations from highest COVID-19 travel risk category
The CDC on Monday emptied its highest COVID-19 travel risk category in an effort to reserve the designation for "special circumstances." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday removed all remaining destinations from its highest COVID-19 travel risk category.

The CDC re-named the category "Level 4: Special Circumstances/Do Not Travel," indicating that Americans should not travel to these destinations and should ensure they are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines if they must make a trip to a country listed in the category.

Advertisement

The move came after the agency announced last week it would reserve the "Level 4" travel health notices for "special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern or healthcare infrastructure collapse."

Previously, the designation was labeled "Very High" travel risk and indicated countries that reached a rate of more than 500 cumulative new cases per 100,000 people over the previous 28 days. The CDC said that levels 3, 2 and 1 would still be primarily determined by 28-day incidence or case counts.

About 100 destinations including France, Britain, Australia and Japan remained in the Level 3: High category.

In March the CDC removed cruise ships, which had been designated at Level 4, from its travel advisory list.

Advertisement

Last week, the agency extended its mask mandate for air travel through May 3 citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, however, a federal judge on Monday struck down the Biden administration's mandate requiring that travelers on airlines and public transportation wear masks.

Read More

Supreme Court again denies hearing for NYC teachers' vax mandate case Thousands of California nurses go on one-day strike over staff, safety concerns White House COVID-19 coordinator urges adults over 60 to get second booster

Latest Headlines

Federal judge strikes down mask mandate for airliners, public transportation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down mask mandate for airliners, public transportation
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the Biden administration's mandate requiring that travelers on airlines and public transportation wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
April 18 (UPI) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection was a massive, five-alarm fire that destroyed a Home Depot store in San Jose earlier this month, authorities said Monday.
Second suspect arrested in South Carolina mall shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Second suspect arrested in South Carolina mall shooting
April 18 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina on Monday arrested Marquise Robinson, the second person to face charges in a shooting at a South Carolina mall that left 15 people injured on Saturday.
Dow drops 39 points as 10-year treasury bond yield hits five-year high
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow drops 39 points as 10-year treasury bond yield hits five-year high
April 18 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39 points Monday as the 10-year treasury bond yield hit a five-year high of 2.884%.
Report: 'Manual adjustments' to blame in teen's fatal plunge from ride
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: 'Manual adjustments' to blame in teen's fatal plunge from ride
April 18 (UPI) -- An investigation has found that manual adjustments made to a ride harness were responsible for the death of a teen at a Florida amusement park, state officials said Monday.
World Bank to spend $170B as global growth forecast drops amid Ukraine war
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
World Bank to spend $170B as global growth forecast drops amid Ukraine war
April 18 (UPI) -- The World Bank plans to spend $170 billion to ease a projected worldwide economic slowdown amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
W. Virginia agrees to $99M settlement with J&J subsidiary in opioid lawsuit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
W. Virginia agrees to $99M settlement with J&J subsidiary in opioid lawsuit
April 18 (UPI) -- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Monday that his office reached a $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in an opioid lawsuit.
Supreme Court again denies hearing for NYC teachers' vax mandate case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court again denies hearing for NYC teachers' vax mandate case
April 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear an appeal from New York City teachers who claimed they were unjustly fired or put on leave for refusing the city's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Burglar steals 3 gold medals from Paralympic hockey player Jen Lee
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Burglar steals 3 gold medals from Paralympic hockey player Jen Lee
April 18 (UPI) -- Three gold medals stolen from a U.S. Paralympian in Texas were recovered over the weekend after authorities posted surveillance video of the crime on social media.
Elon Musk says he would eliminate pay for Twitter's board
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Elon Musk says he would eliminate pay for Twitter's board
April 18 (UPI) -- Elon Musk tweeted Monday that he would cut all pay to Twitter's board of directors if he takes over the social media company.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IRS has paid $222B in tax refunds, but some filers have run into wrinkles this year
IRS has paid $222B in tax refunds, but some filers have run into wrinkles this year
InfoWars, 2 other companies tied to Alex Jones file for bankruptcy
InfoWars, 2 other companies tied to Alex Jones file for bankruptcy
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
Sen. Elizabeth Warren accuses Intuit of 'scam' by charging for tax prep software
Sen. Elizabeth Warren accuses Intuit of 'scam' by charging for tax prep software
U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement