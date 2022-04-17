Advertisement
U.S. News
April 17, 2022 / 2:27 PM

Nine injured in shooting at South Carolina nightclub

By Daniel Uria

April 17 (UPI) -- State agents in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that took place early Sunday morning.

At least nine people were injured in the shooting at a club on Ashley Circle Road in Hampton County, which about 87 miles west of Charleston.

Advertisement

The Hampton County Sheriff's office requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED, take over the investigation.

Both agencies said no deaths were immediately reported but neither had details on a possible motive.

The incident was the second mass shooting in the state over the Easter weekend.

On Saturday, 14 people were injured in a shooting at Columbiana Centre Mall, where surveillance video and witness statements indicated that at least three suspects had displayed firearms.

Jewayne M. Price, 22, was one of three men who had been detained as people of interest.

Read More

Two juveniles dead, nine others hurt at party in Pittsburgh Man arrested for triple slaying during Georgia gun range robbery Michigan protests continue after police shooting of immigrant

Latest Headlines

NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home
April 17 (UPI) -- A mom of two was found dead inside a duffel bag off a popular walking path in a New York City park near her home on Saturday.
Two juveniles dead, nine others hurt at party in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two juveniles dead, nine others hurt at party in Pittsburgh
April 17 (UPI) -- Two male juveniles died and nine other people were injured during a shooting at a party early Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Texas prosecutor moves to stop 'unethical' execution of John Henry Ramirez
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Texas prosecutor moves to stop 'unethical' execution of John Henry Ramirez
April 16 (UPI) -- A prosecutor in Texas has filed court documents to remove the death warrant for John Henry Ramirez in a bid to stop his execution in October.
Author Paul Auster's son charged with manslaughter for death of infant daughter
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Author Paul Auster's son charged with manslaughter for death of infant daughter
April 16 (UPI) -- The son of award-winning author Paul Auster has been charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of his infant daughter, it has been reported.
Suspect arrested after 14 people injured in South Carolina mall shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Suspect arrested after 14 people injured in South Carolina mall shooting
April 16 (UPI) -- A suspect has been arrested under an initial charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol after 14 people were injured during a shooting at a South Carolina mall on Saturday.
Man arrested for triple slaying during Georgia gun range robbery
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Man arrested for triple slaying during Georgia gun range robbery
April 16 (UPI) -- A man has been arrested in Georgia a week after three members of a family that owned a gun range were killed during a robbery.
Avian flu spreads to more than 30 states; public health threat deemed low
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Avian flu spreads to more than 30 states; public health threat deemed low
April 16 (UPI) -- A highly contagious avian flu had spread to more than 30 states by Saturday, but the risk to public health is low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Seven-alarm blaze leaves 18 Mass. families displaced
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Seven-alarm blaze leaves 18 Mass. families displaced
April 16 (UPI) -- A fire in Massachusetts on Friday night left at least 18 families displaced after the blaze reached seven alarms, officials said.
Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week
Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Suspects sought in brazen Calif. jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspects sought in brazen Calif. jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery
April 16 (UPI) -- Police on Saturday were searching for two suspects wielding sledgehammers in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery of a jewelry store at an upscale southern California mall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week
Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week
NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home
NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home
Texas prosecutor moves to stop 'unethical' execution of John Henry Ramirez
Texas prosecutor moves to stop 'unethical' execution of John Henry Ramirez
Two juveniles dead, nine others hurt at party in Pittsburgh
Two juveniles dead, nine others hurt at party in Pittsburgh
Shanghai reports record level of new symptomatic COVID-19 cases
Shanghai reports record level of new symptomatic COVID-19 cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement