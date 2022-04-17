Nine injured in shooting at South Carolina nightclub

April 17 (UPI) -- State agents in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that took place early Sunday morning.

At least nine people were injured in the shooting at a club on Ashley Circle Road in Hampton County, which about 87 miles west of Charleston.

The Hampton County Sheriff's office requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED, take over the investigation.

Both agencies said no deaths were immediately reported but neither had details on a possible motive.

The incident was the second mass shooting in the state over the Easter weekend.

On Saturday, 14 people were injured in a shooting at Columbiana Centre Mall, where surveillance video and witness statements indicated that at least three suspects had displayed firearms.

Jewayne M. Price, 22, was one of three men who had been detained as people of interest.