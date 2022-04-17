Advertisement
April 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM

NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home

By Adam Schrader

April 17 (UPI) -- A mom of two was found dead inside a duffel bag off a popular walking path in a New York City park near her home.

On Saturday, Orsolya Gaal, 51, had been found covered in blood inside the duffel bag around 8:10 a.m. by a man walking his dogs near Forest Park in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens, police told the New York Daily News.

Officers noted that Gaal did not have identification on her but followed a trail of blood back to her home about a half-mile away from where she was found.

Police made an "emergency entry" and found her 13-year-old son was alone on the top floor of the house, the Daily News reported. He told police that he didn't know where his mother was.

RELATED Man arrested for triple slaying during Georgia gun range robbery

Neighbors told the New York Post that the boy had been seen being taken away in handcuffs to be questioned at a local police station after her body was found. Police said he was later released though it was not clear to what adult he was released.

Howard Klein, Gaal's husband, indicated in a tweet that appears to have been deleted that he was traveling to Portland, Ore., with the couple's 17-year-old son and was on his way back to New York, both newspapers reported.

United Press International has not been able to independently verify the tweet or that Klein was out of town when her body was found.

RELATED Author Paul Auster's son charged with manslaughter for death of infant daughter

Police sources told the New York Post that security cameras along the trail of blood from the home to the site Gaal was found may show whether the suspect as "an adult or a child."

"Something is not adding up. But there are cameras along the way," the source said.

Investigators told WABC that blood found at the home matched blood found in the duffel bag.

RELATED Suspect arrested after 14 people injured in South Carolina mall shooting

