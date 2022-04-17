Advertisement
April 17, 2022 / 9:09 AM

Two juveniles dead, eight others hurt at party in Pittsburgh

By Allen Cone
Two juveniles dead, eight others hurt at party in Pittsburgh
AirBnb rental property with about 200 people, many underage, was the sceen of multiple shots fired early Sunday. Photo courtesy Pittsburgh Public Safety

April 17 (UPI) -- Two male juveniles died and eight other people were injured during a shooting at a party early Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Around 12:30 a.m., police received notification from ShotSpotter at a three-story building, the city's public safety department said in a news release. Originally, the agency said there were 11 victims, including the two dead.

Two of the victimers were hospitalized.

Upon arrival, police heard more gunshots and saw people running from the scene.

In all, 50 rounds were fired at an AirBnb rental property with about 200 people, many underage, police spokeswoman Cara Cruz said. At least eight scenes were processsed.

She said some suffered broken bones and other injuries when they jumped from windows to escape the situation.

The two dead victims have not been identified.

People were transported to various hospitals in ambulances and private vehicles, police said.

Cmdr. John Fisher described the fatal mixtuee of guns and underage drinking.

"That's a deadly combination in any type of event, and the result is it's a tragedy," Fisher said during a news conference. "There was unnecessary death there and gunshot victims that could have all been prevented."

Stephen Long, who owns the downstairs unit, told WTAE-TV, his family went to a hotel during the party.

"Two hundred people is a lotm" Long said. "There's usually a limit. For Airbnb, we would do, maybe, six to eight guests maximum, so I'm not sure how 200 people got in upstairs being undetected,"

