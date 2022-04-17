Advertisement
April 17, 2022 / 4:26 PM

Ever Forward container ship freed from Chesapeake Bay

By Daniel Uria
Ever Forward container ship freed from Chesapeake Bay
The Ever Forward container ship was successfully pulled from the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland on Sunday after it was stuck in the water for more than a month. Screencapture/The Washington Post/YouTube

April 17 (UPI) -- The Ever Forward container ship was freed after more than a month stuck in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay on Sunday morning.

Two pulling barges and five tugboats were able to dislodge the ship from the bay at 7 a.m. as the third and final effort to free the ship was aided by a full moon and a spring tide.

Officials on Sunday had not yet made clear how the 1,095-foot cargo ship became stuck in the bay on its journey from Baltimore to Norfolk, Va.

"If you've ever been in a marsh and you've stepped in the marsh with your boot, and then you try to pull it out and your foot comes out, but not the boot. Kind of the same thing on a grander scale here," Coast Guard Captain David O'Connell told CBS News Saturday of the efforts to free the ship.

The Ever Forward became stuck in the Chesapeake Bay on March 13, about a year after another Evergreen Marine Corp. cargo vessel, the Ever Given, gained national attention after running aground and clogging the Suez Canal.

On April 9 authorities began removing containers from the ship with nearly 500 of the 5,000 metal containers onboard removed and placed onto barges that returned to the Port of Baltimore.

When the cargo was removed the Ever Forward was able to refloat by about half a foot, providing enough room to reduce the friction between its hull and the ground.

After it was refloated, the ship was then weighed down again by water tanks to ensure it will be able to safely traverse the Chesapeake Bay.

If it is determined the Ever Forward's hull did not sustain damage in the incident it will return to the Port of Baltimore to collect the removed containers and resume its journey to Norfolk.

