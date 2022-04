The McBride Fire near Ruidoso, N.M., was more than 6,000 acres on Friday. Map courtesy of Southwest Area Incident Management Team/Facebook

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.

More than 200 buildings, homes and other structures have been consumed by the blaze, which broke out around noon Tuesday amid 70 mph winds in the Lincoln County portion of the Sierra Blanca mountain range.

Firefighters spent Friday working around the fire's perimeter near Ruidoso Middle School, where thick, black smoke was curling up as unburned pockets of ponderosa pine were ignited.

Crews and helicopters worked together to keep the fire within control lines, authorities said.

No new evacuations were ordered Friday, but firefighters said it is still not safe enough for the thousands of residents evacuated earlier start returning to their homes.

About 600 homes and businesses in the area were without power as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Public Service Company of New Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visited the scene of the McBride Fire Friday to receive updates from firefighters.

"There's no doubt that recovery will be a challenging process, but the state will be an active partner with Ruidoso and Lincoln County every step of the way," she wrote in a Tweet.