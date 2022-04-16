Advertisement
U.S. News
April 16, 2022 / 9:00 PM

Texas prosecutor moves to stop 'unethical' execution of John Henry Ramirez

By Adam Schrader

April 16 (UPI) -- A prosecutor in Texas has filed court documents to remove the death warrant for John Henry Ramirez in a bid to stop his execution in October.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez filed documents with the 94th District Court seeking an order withdrawing the execution date, which has been set for Oct. 5 by lethal injection, and recalling the death warrant.

Advertisement

"The undersigned District Attorney for Nueces County has the firm belief that the death penalty is unethical and should not be imposed on Mr. Ramirez or any other person while the undersigned occupies the office in question," the motion reads.

"The Assistant District Attorney who most recently moved for an execution date in this cause was not aware of my desire in this matter and did not consult me prior to moving for an execution date."

RELATED Man arrested for triple slaying during Georgia gun range robbery

Gonzalez, a Democrat, assumed office in 2016 and his term as district attorney ends in December 2024. His successor would be able to reinstate the death warrant.

Ramirez, 37, was found guilty of murdering convenience store worker Pablo Castro, having stabbed him 29 times, during a robbery in Corpus Christi in July 2004 before fleeing to Mexico until he was caught near the border in 2008.

Advertisement

Gonzalez has seemingly had an ambiguous stance on the death penalty since he was first elected but has recently started pushing prosecutors in his office to no longer seek the death penalty in new cases, The New York Times noted.

RELATED Author Paul Auster's son charged with manslaughter for death of infant daughter

Seth Kretzer, a lawyer for Ramirez, told The New York Times that he was happy with the prosecutor's decision but noted that it appeared to be an about-face as Gonzalez' office had previously issued three death warrants on his client.

"Once an office has made a decision to do one course of action, usually they don't undo it helter-skelter," Kretzer said.

Fernando Castro, the victim's son, criticized the decision by Gonzalez as "outrageous" in comments to The New York Times and said he was 11 years old when his father was murdered.

RELATED Seven-alarm blaze leaves 18 Mass. families displaced

"I'd like to talk to this guy face to face and give him a piece of my mind," Castro said.

Last year, Ramirez was within hours of being executed when the U.S. Supreme Court issued a last-minute ruling that directed the state to allow Dana Moore, a Baptist pastor, to lay hands on him and pray with him as he was to be put to death.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Author Paul Auster's son charged with manslaughter for death of infant daughter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Author Paul Auster's son charged with manslaughter for death of infant daughter
April 16 (UPI) -- The son of award-winning author Paul Auster has been charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of his infant daughter, it has been reported.
12 people injured in South Carolina mall shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
12 people injured in South Carolina mall shooting
April 16 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials have detained three people of interest after at least 12 people were injured when gunfire broke out at a mall in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.
Man arrested for triple slaying during Georgia gun range robbery
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man arrested for triple slaying during Georgia gun range robbery
April 16 (UPI) -- A man has been arrested in Georgia a week after three members of a family that owned a gun range were killed during a robbery.
Avian flu spreads to more than 30 states; public health threat deemed low
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Avian flu spreads to more than 30 states; public health threat deemed low
April 16 (UPI) -- A highly contagious avian flu had spread to more than 30 states by Saturday, but the risk to public health is low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Seven-alarm blaze leaves 18 Mass. families displaced
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Seven-alarm blaze leaves 18 Mass. families displaced
April 16 (UPI) -- A fire in Massachusetts on Friday night left at least 18 families displaced after the blaze reached seven alarms, officials said.
Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week
Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Suspects sought in brazen Calif. jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Suspects sought in brazen Calif. jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery
April 16 (UPI) -- Police on Saturday were searching for two suspects wielding sledgehammers in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery of a jewelry store at an upscale southern California mall.
Iowa high court restores Dem frontrunner in Senate primary to ballot
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Iowa high court restores Dem frontrunner in Senate primary to ballot
April 16 (UPI) -- The Iowa Democrat seen as the most likely challenger to longtime Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley has been reinstated to the primary election ballot after a ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court.
N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed
April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. 
Michigan protests continue after police shooting of immigrant
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Michigan protests continue after police shooting of immigrant
April 16 (UPI) -- Protests are continuing in Grand Rapids, Mich., in the wake of the police-involved shooting of 26-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California teen with autism found alive in Utah after vanishing in 2019
California teen with autism found alive in Utah after vanishing in 2019
Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week
Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week
N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed
N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed
Iowa high court restores Dem frontrunner in Senate primary to ballot
Iowa high court restores Dem frontrunner in Senate primary to ballot
Shanghai reports record level of new symptomatic COVID-19 cases
Shanghai reports record level of new symptomatic COVID-19 cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement