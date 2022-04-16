Advertisement
April 16, 2022 / 4:02 PM

Man arrested for triple slaying during Georgia gun range robbery

By Adam Schrader
A man was arrested in Georgia a week after three members of a family that owned the Lock Stock and Barrel gun range were slain during a robbery. Photo courtesy Georgia Bureau of Investigation/Facebook

April 16 (UPI) -- A man has been arrested in Georgia a week after three members of a family that owned a gun range were killed during a robbery.

Jacob Christian Muse, 21, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of malice murder in connection with the deaths of Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., his wife Evelyn Hawk and their 17-year-old grandson Alexander Luke Hawk at the Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, Ga., on April 8.

His arrest was announced in a joint press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Grantville Police Department, along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Muse has been booked into the Coweta County Jail where he is being held without bond. Further details about his arrest were not immediately known.

RELATED Owner, 2 family members killed during Ga. shooting range robbery

Officials said investigators had responded to a call at the gun range around 8:08 p.m. last Friday and found the Hawks shot dead inside the business. The assailant had looted the gun range of a cache of about 40 firearms and removed the digital video recorder for a surveillance camera.

"GBI crime scene specialists spent days documenting, collecting and preserving evidence," investigators said. "They collected physical evidence from the scene and turned it over to the GBI and ATF crime labs for expedited analysis."

The ATF had been called to assist because of "the amount of weapons taken," the Grantville Police Department said in a separate statement.

RELATED 3 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Louisiana gun range

The bodies of the victims were found by Richard Hawk, the Coweta County Coroner who co-owned the business with his parents, WXIA-TV reported.

Hawk said he found their bodies after the family members had failed to return home for dinner after work.

"We're not guaranteed tomorrow," he told the broadcaster. "They're all three in heaven, and that's what's helping me through this -- God's promises."

RELATED In divisive primary fight, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to expand gun rights

Members of the Hawk family raised law enforcement for arresting Muse in a statement to the Newman, Ga., Times Herald.

"We understand from Chief Steve Whitlock that the current development with the murder suspect in custody was certainly a team effort," the family said. "We are continuing to pray for their teams during this stressful time, and we will continue to pray for the redemption of the perpetrator."

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood said that the community was "left with hurt, pain, and very little answers" after "the senseless and tragic event."

"Richard has served faithfully for decades in our law enforcement community. He's a committed public servant and moreover a personal friend of mine. I have and will continue to provide every resource available to speak justice for the Hawk family," Wood said.

"Now is the time that our Coweta family needs to direct our thoughts and prayers to Richard and his family," he added.

Avian flu spreads to more than 30 states; public health threat deemed low
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Avian flu spreads to more than 30 states; public health threat deemed low
April 16 (UPI) -- A highly contagious avian flu had spread to more than 30 states by Saturday, but the risk to public health is low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Seven-alarm blaze leaves 18 Mass. families homeless
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Seven-alarm blaze leaves 18 Mass. families homeless
April 16 (UPI) -- A fire in Massachusetts on Friday night left at least 18 families displaced after the blaze reached seven alarms, officials said.
Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week
Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Suspects sought in brazen Calif. jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspects sought in brazen Calif. jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery
April 16 (UPI) -- Police on Saturday were searching for two suspects wielding sledgehammers in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery of a jewelry store at an upscale southern California mall.
Iowa high court restores Dem frontrunner in Senate primary to ballot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Iowa high court restores Dem frontrunner in Senate primary to ballot
April 16 (UPI) -- The Iowa Democrat seen as the most likely challenger to longtime Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley has been reinstated to the primary election ballot after a ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court.
N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed
April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. 
Michigan protests continue after police shooting of immigrant
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Michigan protests continue after police shooting of immigrant
April 16 (UPI) -- Protests are continuing in Grand Rapids, Mich., in the wake of the police-involved shooting of 26-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Gov. Abbott ends inspections that clogged trucking at U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Gov. Abbott ends inspections that clogged trucking at U.S.-Mexico border
April 16 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reached a fourth and final deal with governors of Mexican border states to end increased inspections of commercial vehicles at international bridges that gridlocked commercial traffic.
Biden to resume oil, gas leases on federal land
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden to resume oil, gas leases on federal land
April 15 (UPI) -- The Department of the Interior announced Friday that President Joe Biden's administration would resume oil and gas leases on federal land but has increased the royalty rate that companies pay to the government.
Trump endorses J.D. Vance for Ohio senate seat
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump endorses J.D. Vance for Ohio senate seat
April 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed venture capitalist J.D. Vance in the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio vacated by retiring Sen. Rob Portman.
