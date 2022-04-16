Advertisement
U.S. News
April 16, 2022 / 9:38 AM

Michigan protests continue after police shooting of immigrant

By Don Jacobson

April 16 (UPI) -- Protests are continuing in Grand Rapids, Mich., in the wake of the police-involved shooting of 26-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

About 100 protesters marched through the city's downtown area for a fourth consecutive day on Friday, calling for justice for Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer last week, WZZM-TV and MLive.com reported.

Advertisement

The demonstrators gathered outside Grand Rapids Police Headquarters several times during the four-hour march, chanting the name of Lyoya.

Organizers said further demonstrations are planned for Saturday.

RELATED Michigan authorities release body cam video of officer-involved shooting

The protests have come following the release of body camera video and audio recordings of the confrontation between an unnamed officer and Lyoya, who were involved in a struggle during a traffic stop.

The video showed the officer's body camera deactivates at the moment Lyoya is fatally shot. Home security camera across the street and cellphone video from a passenger in Lyoya's car continued to document the shooting and aftermath.

The release of the footage sparked the renewed protests from frustrated Grand Rapids citizens demanding justice in the April 4 shooting and similar recent police-involved shootings.

RELATED Minnesota police officer won't be charged in Amir Locke shooting death

Among Friday's demonstrators were a a group of medical students from Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine, who called themselves White Coats for Black Lives.

Advertisement

"I'm from West Michigan, and I have just never felt this much disappointment in my community," first-year medical student Marissa Solorzano told WOOD-TV. "So sure, we have to wait for this process, but I mean, you also have to help your community heal as we're processing that instantaneous disgust that you feel when you find out about these things."

Police were not present during Friday's demonstration by design, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said.

RELATED Former sheriff's deputy in Arkansas convicted in fatal shooting of teen

"We're trying to accommodate the First Amendment rights of these individuals as well as we can," he told the broadcaster. "And so far it's been a successful few days of protests. We haven't made a single arrest and there haven't been any issues as far as safety is concerned."

Latest Headlines

Gov. Abbott ends inspections that clogged trucking at U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gov. Abbott ends inspections that clogged trucking at U.S.-Mexico border
April 16 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reached a fourth and final deal with governors of Mexican border states to end increased inspections of commercial vehicles at international bridges that gridlocked commercial traffic.
Biden to resume oil, gas leases on federal land
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden to resume oil, gas leases on federal land
April 15 (UPI) -- The Department of the Interior announced Friday that President Joe Biden's administration would resume oil and gas leases on federal land but has increased the royalty rate that companies pay to the government.
Trump endorses J.D. Vance for Ohio senate seat
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump endorses J.D. Vance for Ohio senate seat
April 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed venture capitalist J.D. Vance in the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio vacated by retiring Sen. Rob Portman.
Bidens release 2021 tax returns showing $611,000 in earnings
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Bidens release 2021 tax returns showing $611,000 in earnings
April 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their 2021 tax returns Friday showing the couple earned a joint income of $610,702 last year.
California teen with autism found alive in Utah after vanishing in 2019
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
California teen with autism found alive in Utah after vanishing in 2019
April 15 (UPI) -- Connerjack Oswalt, who was 16 when he went missing, was found last week by deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office in the small mountain community of Jeremy Ranch about 10 miles north of Park City.
Crews work to fix sinking decommissioned destroyer USS The Sullivans
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Crews work to fix sinking decommissioned destroyer USS The Sullivans
April 15 (UPI) -- Crews are working to fix the hull of USS The Sullivans, a 78-year-old decommissioned Fletcher-Class destroyer, that was sinking at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.
Bug explosion in California blamed on weather patterns
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Bug explosion in California blamed on weather patterns
A recent fluctuation in the temperature across parts of California is being linked to an early-season surge of pests and specifically an "insane" amount of flies and gnats, according to one pest control expert.
Woman survived Texas tornado by sheltering in walk-in closet
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Woman survived Texas tornado by sheltering in walk-in closet
Vivian Forsythe survived an EF3 tornado that went right over her property, destroying her roof and leaving damage all across her house, in part because she sheltered in an interior closet.
South Carolina death row inmate chooses firing squad for execution
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
South Carolina death row inmate chooses firing squad for execution
April 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina inmate who has spent 21 years on death row has chosen a firing squad for his April 29 execution. If the execution happens it will be South Carolina's first since 2011.
Twitter board blocks Elon Musk's takeover with 'poison pill' vote
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Twitter board blocks Elon Musk's takeover with 'poison pill' vote
April 15 (UPI) -- Twitter's board of directors unanimously voted Friday to block Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's bid to buy the company for $43 billion, the social media giant said in a statement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
Moderate 4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes San Diego, Tijuana areas
Moderate 4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes San Diego, Tijuana areas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise queen with first visit in 2 years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise queen with first visit in 2 years
D.C. holiday pushes IRS tax deadline to Monday
D.C. holiday pushes IRS tax deadline to Monday
California teen with autism found alive in Utah after vanishing in 2019
California teen with autism found alive in Utah after vanishing in 2019
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement