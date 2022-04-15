Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 15, 2022 / 9:52 AM

D.C. holiday pushes IRS tax deadline to Monday

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
D.C. holiday pushes IRS tax deadline to Monday
The tax deadline for American taxpayers this year is Monday, three days later than usual. This is the third straight year that the deadline has not been April 15. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- If you haven't filed your taxes yet and panicked Friday at the sight of April 15 on the calendar, you can breathe easy -- the tax deadline this year isn't until next week.

The Internal Revenue Service moved Tax Day, which is almost always April 15 each year, again for 2022 for the third straight year. The deadline in 2020 and 2021 were both extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

This year's push-back had nothing to do with COVID-19, and everything to do with a local holiday in the IRS' hometown, Washington, D.C.

Federal offices in D.C. are closed on Friday for Emancipation Day, a local holiday since 2005. Emancipation Day, which celebrates the end of slavery in the district, officially falls on Saturday but the city holiday is Friday.

RELATED Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing

"By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do," the IRS said in a statement earlier this year.

"The due date is April 18, instead of April 15, because of the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia for everyone except taxpayers who live in Maine or Massachusetts."

The federal government said this week that it's collected $2.1 trillion in taxes between last October and the end of March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

For Maine and Massachusetts residents, the extension is even longer. They have until Tuesday, April 19, to file their returns for 2021. The reason is because both states will formally observe "Patriots Day" on Monday.

RELATED IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software

For Americans who still need more time to get their taxes in order, they can file for an automatic extension that pushes the deadline to Oct. 17. Taxpayers who go for the extension, however, still must pay any anticipated taxes by Monday if they want to avoid a late penalty.

"The IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don't face processing delays," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement in January.

"Filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is more important than ever this year. And we urge extra attention to those who received an Economic Impact Payment or an advance Child Tax Credit last year. People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays."

RELATED IRS collected face-scan data from 7M taxpayers, congresswoman says

Officials also remind taxpayers to pay attention to the deadline to file their state tax return, which can be different than the federal date. Most correspond with the federal deadline -- but some, including Iowa, Virginia and Delaware, are different.

Advertisement

The U.S. Treasury said this week that it's so far collected about $2.1 trillion in taxes. It's the first time that the government has collected more than $2 trillion over a period of six months, from last October to the end of March.

In 2020, the tax deadline was pushed back to July 15 and last year it was delayed until May 17.

Latest Headlines

Biden nominates Michael Barr as Federal Reserve vice chair
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden nominates Michael Barr as Federal Reserve vice chair
April 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday he is nominating former Obama treasury executive Michael Barr for vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve, replacing his original nominee, who withdrew in March.
Ohio high court orders redistricting maps be redrawn a fifth time
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ohio high court orders redistricting maps be redrawn a fifth time
April 15 (UPI) -- The divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a fourth set of state congressional redistricting maps, ruling they still violate the sate's constitution as they are little changed from its predecessors.
U.S. charges Russian lawmaker, others with running disinformation scheme
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. charges Russian lawmaker, others with running disinformation scheme
April 14 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have charged a high-ranking Russian legislator and two of his staff on accusations of running a disinformation campaign designed to advance the Kremlin's interests.
Capitol rioter who said he sought Trump's 'approval' convicted on six counts
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Capitol rioter who said he sought Trump's 'approval' convicted on six counts
April 14 (UPI) -- Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old Ohio man, was convicted on charges including stealing a coat rack and bottle of bourbon during the Jan. 6 riots as he said he sought the "approval" of former President Donald Trump.
FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 Breathalyzer test
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 Breathalyzer test
April 14 (UPI) -- The FDA on Thursday granted emergency use authorization to the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, which separates and identifies chemical compounds in breath associated with the virus.
Ex-therapist says Johnny Depp, Amber Heard engaged in 'mutual abuse'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ex-therapist says Johnny Depp, Amber Heard engaged in 'mutual abuse'
April 14 (UPI) -- A former marriage counselor for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard said the actors engaged in "mutual abuse" in a taped deposition that was played Thursday in a Fairfax, Va., courtroom as part of a defamation trial.
Judge cuts $137M awarded to Tesla employee in discrimination suit to $15M
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge cuts $137M awarded to Tesla employee in discrimination suit to $15M
April 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday cut a payout awarded to a former Tesla contractor for racial discrimination he faced at the company from $137 million to $15 million.
Democratic Party donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Democratic Party donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths
April 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles handed wealthy political donor Ed Buck a 30-year prison sentence Thursday for his part in two overdose deaths at his home.
Tennessee death row prisoner asks to have execution date vacated, DNA reviewed
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Tennessee death row prisoner asks to have execution date vacated, DNA reviewed
April 14 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Tennessee death row prisoner filed a motion Thursday to have their client's execution date next week vacated.
'ISIS Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh convicted of kidnapping, killing Americans
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
'ISIS Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh convicted of kidnapping, killing Americans
April 14 (UPI) -- El Shafee Elsheikh, a member of the so-called "ISIS Beatles" was convicted on eight counts related to the kidnapping and killing of four Americans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise queen with first visit in 2 years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise queen with first visit in 2 years
German authorities nab world's largest superyacht owned by Russian billionaire
German authorities nab world's largest superyacht owned by Russian billionaire
North Korean hackers pulled off $620 million crypto heist, FBI says
North Korean hackers pulled off $620 million crypto heist, FBI says
Enduring mystery: Multiple photos said to show iceberg that sank Titanic in 1912
Enduring mystery: Multiple photos said to show iceberg that sank Titanic in 1912
Miami mother charged with murder after children found dead in home
Miami mother charged with murder after children found dead in home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement