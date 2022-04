Richard Moore was sentenced to death in 2001 for the 1999 murder of convenience store clerk James Mahoney during a robbery. File Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Corrections

April 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina inmate who has spent 21 years on death row has chosen a firing squad for his April 29 execution. If the execution happens it will be South Carolina's first since 2011. Richard Moore, 57, chose a firing squad over the electric chair.

"I believe this election is forcing me to choose between two unconstitutional methods of execution, and I do not intend to waive any challenges to electrocution or firing squad by making an election," Moore said.

Moore's lawyers continue to challenge the constitutionality of both types of execution. They are challenging the execution in both state and federal courts.

South Carolina issued a notice of execution April 7 after the U.S. South Carolina Supreme Court voted 5-1 to uphold his death sentence for the murder of convenience store clerk James Mahoney during a robbery.

Moore's lawyers filed a stay of execution motion with the court the same day.

South Carolina paused executions in 2011 when they could not get the lethal injection drugs required. A law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster last May reverted the state's execution method to the electric chair.

