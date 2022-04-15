Trending
U.S. News
April 15, 2022 / 2:13 PM

New York MTA workers honored for heroism during Brooklyn subway shooting

By Doug Cunningham
New York MTA workers honored for heroism during Brooklyn subway shooting
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks about policing the subways and homelessness with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Fulton Street subway station in New York City on  January 6. On Friday Adams honored transit workers for their heroism helping passengers after the Brooklyn subway shooting Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- New York MTA workers who assisted people in the aftermath of the Brooklyn subway shooting attack were honored as heroes Friday. They got a special proclamation at New York City Hall.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, still in COVID-19 quarantine, virtually presided over the ceremony.

"I want to thank you for your service to the city and your bravery on that morning," Adams said.

He said the transit workers remained calm and focused and saved lives.

Earl Phillips, secretary-treasurer of New York's public transit union, thanked the mayor for giving transit workers recognition they richly deserved.

Ten people were shot and a total of 29 people were hurt during the attack. No one died.

Conductor Raven Haynes help direct shaken passengers off the N train and onto the R train across the subway platform.

"My whole point was to make sure my riders were OK. At no point did I think about my own, personal safety. I just wanted to make sure my passengers were safe, they were calm and they physically got out of the area as quickly and safely as possible," Haynes said.

Frank James, 62, is in custody facing federal charges after being denied bail at a brief initial court appearance Thursday.

James didn't enter a plea at the court hearing. He's charged with conducting a violent attack on a mass transportation vehicle.

