April 15, 2022 / 12:51 PM

New York Int'l Auto Show returns with focus on EVs after 3-year COVID-19 hiatus

By Doug Cunningham
Electric and plug-in hybrids cars are on display at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on April 14, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- For the first time in three years, the New York International Auto Show opened to the public on Friday and promises a number of firsts at the 2022 edition of North America's longest-running car exhibition.

Electric and sport-utility vehicles are one of the main focuses of the show this year, with both becoming more popular in the market.

An electric vehicle test track is part of an entire floor devoted to electric vehicles, charging solutions and EV-consumer awareness programs. People can sign up to drive EV models on the track a the show.

Ford and Hyundai will integrate EV test tracks within their own displays on the main floor of the show at the Javits Convention Center.

RELATED Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick

"Today, we see a future that is electric and the New York Auto Show is once again at the leading edge of the process by which potential car buyers come to understand, desire, and ultimately purchase," New York Auto Show President Mark Schienberg said in a statement.

More than 150 vehicles from about two dozen automakers will be on display at the show, which will run for 10 days at New York City's Javits Center.

Some of the featured EVs will include models from Volkswagen, Kia, Volvo, Nissan, Chevrolet and INDI. VW's ID.Buzz is an modern take on the old Volkswagen van and is expected to go on sale in North America in 2024.

RELATED Kia says EVs will make up half of its vehicle sales by start of next decade

VW calls it the "spiritual successor" to its iconic Microbus.

Some of the featured SUVs at the show include the Hyundai Ioniq 5, a mid-size vehicle that won World Car of The Year for 2022 -- beating out the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Kia's EV6.

Other SUVs include the new Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L, Kia Telluride and Subaru Outback models.

RELATED Ford and Honda win best car, truck, SUV awards

As usual, there will also be a range of exotic, sports and other performance vehicles at the Javits Center this year.

This year's exhibition is somewhat notable in that it won't feature any products from Buick, GMC and Cadillac won't be at the NY show. The only GM brand present is Chevrolet.

Dating back to 1900, the New York International Auto Show is the oldest auto exhibit in North America.

RELATED Volkswagen sets date for reveal of 'groovy' Microbus remade as autonomous EV

"The great constant of the history of the automobile industry over the past 120 years is the New York Auto Show and its unique place as the premier automotive marketing event in the nation," auto show Chairman John LaSorsa said according to WABC-TV.

"No other event attracts so many potential car buyers or as much media attention."

The show will run through April 24.

Latest Headlines

Moody's: Russia may face credit default for payments in rubles
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Moody's: Russia may face credit default for payments in rubles
April 15 (UPI) -- Russia has moved closer to defaulting on its debts because of its switch to paying with rubles instead of U.S. dollars, the credit rating agency Moody's said.
White House revives annual Easter Egg Roll after 3 years
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
White House revives annual Easter Egg Roll after 3 years
April 15 (UPI) -- For the first time in three years, the White House on Monday will host its Easter Egg Roll -- with a school-focused "EGGucation" theme.
Woman who lost leg to cancer nears Boston Marathon, new world record
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Woman who lost leg to cancer nears Boston Marathon, new world record
April 15 (UPI) -- A South African runner who lost one of her legs to cancer is closing in on a new world record -- running 102 marathons in 102 days. Next major hurdle -- the Boston Marathon.
Unsettled weather to linger over storm-weary South through Easter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Unsettled weather to linger over storm-weary South through Easter
In the wake of yet another week of severe weather across the South, AccuWeather forecasters say rain and additional thunderstorms may hamper any cleanup efforts this weekend.
D.C. holiday pushes IRS tax deadline to Monday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
D.C. holiday pushes IRS tax deadline to Monday
April 15 (UPI) -- If you haven't filed your taxes yet and panicked Friday at the sight of April 15 on the calendar, you can breathe easy -- the tax deadline this year isn't until next week.
Biden nominates Michael Barr as Federal Reserve vice chair
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden nominates Michael Barr as Federal Reserve vice chair
April 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday he is nominating former Obama treasury executive Michael Barr for vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve, replacing his original nominee, who withdrew in March.
Ohio high court orders redistricting maps be redrawn a fifth time
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ohio high court orders redistricting maps be redrawn a fifth time
April 15 (UPI) -- The divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a fourth set of state congressional redistricting maps, ruling they still violate the sate's constitution as they are little changed from its predecessors.
U.S. charges Russian lawmaker, others with running disinformation scheme
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. charges Russian lawmaker, others with running disinformation scheme
April 14 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have charged a high-ranking Russian legislator and two of his staff on accusations of running a disinformation campaign designed to advance the Kremlin's interests.
Capitol rioter who said he sought Trump's 'approval' convicted on six counts
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Capitol rioter who said he sought Trump's 'approval' convicted on six counts
April 14 (UPI) -- Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old Ohio man, was convicted on charges including stealing a coat rack and bottle of bourbon during the Jan. 6 riots as he said he sought the "approval" of former President Donald Trump.
FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 Breathalyzer test
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 Breathalyzer test
April 14 (UPI) -- The FDA on Thursday granted emergency use authorization to the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, which separates and identifies chemical compounds in breath associated with the virus.
Advertisement