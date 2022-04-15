New York Int'l Auto Show returns with focus on EVs after 3-year COVID-19 hiatus

Electric and plug-in hybrids cars are on display at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on April 14, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

An electric vehicle test track is part of an entire floor devoted to electric vehicles, charging solutions and EV-consumer awareness programs. People can sign up to drive EV models on the track a the show.

Ford and Hyundai will integrate EV test tracks within their own displays on the main floor of the show at the Javits Convention Center.

"Today, we see a future that is electric and the New York Auto Show is once again at the leading edge of the process by which potential car buyers come to understand, desire, and ultimately purchase," New York Auto Show President Mark Schienberg said in a statement.

More than 150 vehicles from about two dozen automakers will be on display at the show, which will run for 10 days at New York City's Javits Center.

Some of the featured EVs will include models from Volkswagen, Kia, Volvo, Nissan, Chevrolet and INDI. VW's ID.Buzz is an modern take on the old Volkswagen van and is expected to go on sale in North America in 2024.

VW calls it the "spiritual successor" to its iconic Microbus.

Some of the featured SUVs at the show include the Hyundai Ioniq 5, a mid-size vehicle that won World Car of The Year for 2022 -- beating out the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Kia's EV6.

Other SUVs include the new Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L, Kia Telluride and Subaru Outback models.

As usual, there will also be a range of exotic, sports and other performance vehicles at the Javits Center this year.

This year's exhibition is somewhat notable in that it won't feature any products from Buick, GMC and Cadillac won't be at the NY show. The only GM brand present is Chevrolet.

Dating back to 1900, the New York International Auto Show is the oldest auto exhibit in North America.

"The great constant of the history of the automobile industry over the past 120 years is the New York Auto Show and its unique place as the premier automotive marketing event in the nation," auto show Chairman John LaSorsa said according to WABC-TV.

"No other event attracts so many potential car buyers or as much media attention."

The show will run through April 24.