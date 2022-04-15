Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 15, 2022 / 9:27 PM

Bidens release 2021 tax returns showing $611,000 in earnings

By Adam Schrader
Bidens release 2021 tax returns showing $611,000 in earnings
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on gun violence in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their 2021 tax returns Friday showing the couple earned a joint income of $610,702 last year.

The Bidens' income marked a slight increase from the $607,336 they reported earning in 2020 but a significant decrease from the nearly $1 million the couple made in 2019 before he became president, a comparison of his tax returns shows.

Advertisement

A large chunk of the couple's income came from Joe Biden's $400,000 salary as president. Virginia state tax forms for Jill Biden indicate that her taxable salary as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College were around $67,000.

The College Fix, a student-reported news outlet, had obtained a copy of her contract last year which revealed that Jill Biden's salary for the current academic year would be about $86,000. The outlet said she previously made a salary of $81,000 per year.

RELATED White House revives annual Easter Egg Roll after 3 years

The couple also made about $62,000 from an S-Corporation they control, which received money from Simon & Schuster and Flatiron Books for their books.

The new tax returns also show that the Bidens paid about paid $150,439 in federal income tax - essentially a tax rate of 24.6% -- on top of more than $30,000 in combined Delaware state taxes. Jill Biden paid an additional $2,721 in Virginia income tax.

Advertisement

The Bidens also contributed about $17,394 to charities, including $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a nonprofit chaired by Hallie Biden that aims to prevent child abuse.

RELATED Biden nominates Michael Barr as Federal Reserve vice chair

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff also released their tax returns Friday showing the couple made $1.7 million in 2021, including $452,664 in sales of her book The Truths We Hold.

Harris and Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, paid $523,371 in federal income tax, for a tax rate of about 31.6%. They also paid $120,517 in California income tax and $2,044 in New York income tax. Emhoff paid an additional $54,441 in income tax for Washington, D.C.

Every president since Richard Nixon has released their tax returns, apart from Biden's predecessor Donald Trump whose taxes were obtained and published in part by The New York Times.

RELATED Biden administration launches governmentwide racial justice initiative

The outlet revealed that Trump had paid just $750 in taxes in 2016, the year he was elected president, and had paid no taxes in more than 10 of the previous 15 years.

Latest Headlines

California teen with autism found alive in Utah after vanishing in 2019
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California teen with autism found alive in Utah after vanishing in 2019
April 15 (UPI) -- Connerjack Oswalt, who was 16 when he went missing, was found last week by deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office in the small mountain community of Jeremy Ranch about 10 miles north of Park City.
Crews work to fix sinking decommissioned destroyer USS The Sullivans
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Crews work to fix sinking decommissioned destroyer USS The Sullivans
April 15 (UPI) -- Crews are working to fix the hull of USS The Sullivans, a 78-year-old decommissioned Fletcher-Class destroyer, that was sinking at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.
Bug explosion in California blamed on weather patterns
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bug explosion in California blamed on weather patterns
A recent fluctuation in the temperature across parts of California is being linked to an early-season surge of pests and specifically an "insane" amount of flies and gnats, according to one pest control expert.
Woman survived Texas tornado by sheltering in walk-in closet
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Woman survived Texas tornado by sheltering in walk-in closet
Vivian Forsythe survived an EF3 tornado that went right over her property, destroying her roof and leaving damage all across her house, in part because she sheltered in an interior closet.
South Carolina death row inmate chooses firing squad for execution
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
South Carolina death row inmate chooses firing squad for execution
April 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina inmate who has spent 21 years on death row has chosen a firing squad for his April 29 execution. If the execution happens it will be South Carolina's first since 2011.
Twitter board blocks Elon Musk's takeover with 'poison pill' vote
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Twitter board blocks Elon Musk's takeover with 'poison pill' vote
April 15 (UPI) -- Twitter's board of directors unanimously voted Friday to block Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's bid to buy the company for $43 billion, the social media giant said in a statement.
New York MTA workers honored for heroism during Brooklyn subway shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New York MTA workers honored for heroism during Brooklyn subway shooting
April 15 (UPI) -- New York MTA workers who assisted people in the aftermath of the Brooklyn subway shooting attack were honored as heroes Friday. They got a special proclamation at New York City Hall.
New Jersey opens doors to recreational marijuana sales
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New Jersey opens doors to recreational marijuana sales
April 15 (UPI) -- Legal marijuana sales for recreational use will start Thursday after a state commission issued licenses to seven medical dispensaries allowing them to sell for other purposes as well.
Moody's: Russia may face credit default for payments in rubles
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Moody's: Russia may face credit default for payments in rubles
April 15 (UPI) -- Russia has moved closer to defaulting on its debts because of its switch to paying with rubles instead of U.S. dollars, the credit rating agency Moody's said.
White House revives annual Easter Egg Roll after 3 years
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
White House revives annual Easter Egg Roll after 3 years
April 15 (UPI) -- For the first time in three years, the White House on Monday will host its Easter Egg Roll -- with a school-focused "EGGucation" theme.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise queen with first visit in 2 years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise queen with first visit in 2 years
Enduring mystery: Multiple photos said to show iceberg that sank Titanic in 1912
Enduring mystery: Multiple photos said to show iceberg that sank Titanic in 1912
D.C. holiday pushes IRS tax deadline to Monday
D.C. holiday pushes IRS tax deadline to Monday
North Korean hackers pulled off $620 million crypto heist, FBI says
North Korean hackers pulled off $620 million crypto heist, FBI says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement