Bug explosion in California blamed on weather patterns

A recent fluctuation in the temperature across parts of California is being linked to an early-season surge of pests and specifically an "insane" amount of flies and gnats, according to one pest control expert. Temperatures reached record-high levels earlier this month, but soon fell back below average around Fresno, Calif., which is almost smack dab in the center of the state and is the site of some of the worst pest numbers. Advertisement

While gnats' lifespans are short, lasting no longer than 60 days, their ability to reproduce and keep themselves well populated is impressive. As long as the weather is warm and the food and moisture are plentiful, a gnat infestation can last for a long time.

Gnats can survive at almost any temperature above freezing. They thrive in warmer locations in which the temperature ranges from 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit and the humidity is high due to their preference for dead or dying fruit or crops, according to PestNet.com.

So the recent uptick in the tiny pest buzzing around yards or inside homes across California's Central Valley likely has to do with the weather more than anything else. Even Caleb Irmler, the owner of Crazy Ant Pest Control owner in Fresno, agrees.

Doing this weather whiplash it's throwing everything off. [The gnats and flies] don't know if they're supposed to hatch, if they're supposed to breed, find shelter inside your house, they're confused," Irmler said in an interview with KFSN, a local television station in Fresno. "With this weather this last week, it's thrown everything chaotic."

Irmler, who usually gets calls this time of year for ants, spiders, earwigs and mosquitoes, thinks the dramatic temperature shift has played a big role in the increased number of calls about gnats and flies.

"The temperatures have been back and forth recently," AccuWeather Lead Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "It was 94 [in Fresno] on April 7 and 96 degrees on April 8 both are record highs for those dates."

But not long after, Pydynowski said temperatures came plummeting down into the 60s for three days. Temperatures have returned to the 70s, which is the average temperature this time of year for that area.

These flies and gnats cluster together and reproduce quickly, and Irmler says it is crucial to attack the issue at the source to stop them from infesting homes and backyards.

"A lot of times it's dealing with that fruit, dealing with those drains and finding an eco drain cleaner to clean out your drains twice a week and maybe when you're not using them to just seel off the top and that can help inside reducing those levels," Irmler said.

But outside is where the challenges arise. Finding and eliminating the areas gnats love to breed can become almost like a treasure hunt.

"Is there sitting water? Does my lawn dry up, or is it always in that mushy area, which is great for the grass, but it's also a great breeding ground for gnats," Irmler said.

Gnats love to breed in wet grass, under bushes or in any standing water, so eliminating those areas will be the first step in reducing the gnat population, experts say.

While someone can try several home remedies, if the gnat problem won't go away, Irmler suggests calling a pest control company. It can customize a personal treatment plan for each house and back yard.